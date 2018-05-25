Fortnite: Epic Games Director Confirms E3 Coliseum Panel

If you’re a Fortnite fan planning on heading out to sunny California for E3 2018, then you’re in for a nice treat! In addition to the Fortnite E3 afterparty and showroom booth, Epic Games Creative Director Donald Mustard is confirmed for a special Coliseum presentation!

Just Announced for #E3Coliseum: Avengers: Infinity War director Joe Russo and @EpicGames Worldwide Creative Director @DonaldMustard will speak at Worlds Collide, a special panel on storytelling and world building in games, movies and more. https://t.co/QOa74rE263 pic.twitter.com/6my1XTZQfm — E3 (@E3) May 25, 2018

Joined by Avengers: Infinity War director Joe Russo, the two will be taking the stage to talk about what goes into world creation and the creative process. Given that Russo himself has talked about what a huge fan he is of the popular online game, this duo is a match made in gaming heaven. So much of a fan, in fact, that there was even a limited time Thanos mode in Fortnite to celebrate the film’s success. Mutual fans meet once more to do what they do best: share their enthusiasm with the world.

The E3 coliseum is a relatively new addition to the showcase, produced by Doritos Pope Geoff Keighley. It’s a special stage dedicated to fans where producers, directors, creators, and more all sit down to talk about future projects in the works, while also divulging a inside look into their field.

According to the expo’s website, “Inside E3 Coliseum, the world’s top video game developers will take E3 attendees behind the scenes of E3’s biggest new announcements, and special guests will celebrate video games’ role in influencing their work and popular culture. Programming will include appearances by visionary game creators as well as celebrated talent from the film, TV, music, and other entertainment industries. Stay tuned for more to be announced in the coming weeks.”

This year’s guests include actor Elijah Wood, the cast of Grim Fandango, the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 crew, Camilla Luddington (Lara Croft) and the rest of the Shadow of the Tomb Raider creative team, Hideo Kojima himself, and tons more. It’s an exciting time and the best part? It’s open to all!