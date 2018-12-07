Epic Games Reveals ‘Fortnite’ Creative

We are just one day away from Fortnite Season 7 and though what the new season while bring is still largely a mystery, the team over at Epic Games has just revealed one of the newest features arriving: Creative.

Coming in Season 7… Fortnite Creative! Design games and build your dream Fortnite with friends. Everything you make is saved. Get early access to your own private island when you buy the Season 7 Battle Pass. Explore more info in the announce blog: //t.co/APhbzvIboU pic.twitter.com/4YNqQJk5IO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 5, 2018

“It’s a brand new way to experience the world of Fortnite, available on December 6,” explains the studio in their latest update. “Design games, race around the island, battle your friends in new ways and build your dream Fortnite. It’s all happening on your own private island where everything you make is saved.”

For Battle Pass owners, they will have access to a private island all their own during Season 7 Week 1. Following the grace period, December 13th will unlock a private island for all.

The team also mentioned that this is a new feature, but it’s not the final stage. Creative is something Epic Games wants to continue to evolve and make better. Be it improvements or new features, the sky truly is the limit for what’s next in the world of Fortnite.

Fortnite’s latest mode will go live tomorrow ahead of The Game Awards where Epic Games promises even more stellar announcements. Since tomorrow is the start date for the new seasons and the developers have already stated that their big announcement isn’t Season 7, we are curious to see what could possibly be next for the wildly popular battle royale game.

Fortnite is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. Join in on the conversation in the comment section below with your thoughts on what’s next, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for more gaming goodness.