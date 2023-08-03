Epic Games Store Reveals August's First Four Free Games

Every week, Epic Games Store users are treated to at least one free game, but this week, the platform has two titles to claim. Through August 10th, users can claim Bloons TD 6 and Loop Hero. After that date, two more games will be released: Europa Universalis IV and Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You. For those that have never claimed a free game from the platform, the titles must only be claimed by the date in question. Once that's happened, it will remain a part of the user's library permanently.

The Epic Games Store's announcement can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Readers can claim this week's free games right here.

It's time to put your strategic skills to use 🛠️



Pop as many bloons as you can in Bloons TD 6 🎈THEN wield mystical cards to shatter the endless cycle of despair in Loop Hero 🪄 FREE this week! https://t.co/Htftoaphbu pic.twitter.com/fKe10vb9r4 — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) August 3, 2023

Bloons TD 6 is a tower defense game that puts players in the role of monkeys fighting off Bloon invasions. The game features 14 different heroes, and 69 maps. Bloons TD 6 can be enjoyed in co-op with up to three other players in both private and public matches, but there's also a single-player mode that can be played offline. Bloons TD 6 normally retails for $13.99.

Released in 2021, Loop Hero is a unique roguelike game where a hero moves along a path killing enemies. As the hero dispatches foes, players are awarded cards that can be used to place new things in the environment, including different landscapes, enemies and stronger weapons. The goal is to use the cards to successfully get the hero to defeat powerful bosses and progress through the narrative. The game released to strong praise and several award nominations. Loop Hero normally retails for $14.99.

With so many games available on the Epic Games Store, it's easy for some of them to fly under the radar. These free weekly games offer users a chance to try something they might not have otherwise. It will be interesting to see how users embrace this week's options, espcially Bloons TD 6, where the co-op mode could benefit from increased users. Luckily, those that aren't fond of this week's offerings won't have to wait much longer for other free games to release!

