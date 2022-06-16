Epic Games Store Reveals This Week's Free Game

It's Thursday, which means Epic Games Store users can once again claim another free game. This time around, users can snag Supraland, which normally retails for $19.99. The game is free to claim through June 23rd. For those that have never claimed a free game from the Epic Games Store, the game must only be claimed by that specific date; essentially, that means users don't have to complete the game by the time the promotion comes to an end. Once a free game has been claimed on the platform, it will permanently remain part of that user's library.

The Epic Games Store's announcement about this week's free game can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Readers interested in claiming this week's free game can do so right here.

For those unfamiliar with Supraland, the game follows the classic "Metroidvania" format, where players are able to access more areas as they gain new abilities. Played from a first-person perspective, the game is light on story and direction, tasking players with figuring things out on their own. According to the game's official page on the Epic Games Store, Supraland should take most players between 12 to 25 hours to complete. Those that find themselves enjoying the game can always check out the "Crash" add-on campaign, which is also available. It's worth noting that the DLC is not free, and will set players back $13.99.

The Epic Games Store also revealed the free games that will be made available next week. Starting on June 23rd at 11 a.m., users will be able to claim two games: A Game of Thrones: The Board Game Digital Edition and Car Mechanic Simulator 2018. The games will be available through June 30th. Both games are in significantly different genres, so users will have a little more variety next week. One of the nicest thing about the weekly free options is that they give Epic Games Store users a chance to try things they might not have otherwise!

Do you plan on checking out Supraland? What do you think of next week's offerings? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!