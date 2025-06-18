Epic Games Store Is Removing Controversial Game From Everyone’s Library

Epic Games is removing a controversial game from the library of everyone who owns it starting on November 1. The PC game in question was removed from sale on the Epic Games Store earlier this year, but those who owned it already were able to retain their copy and continue to play it. This is going to change on November 1 though, when the game is completely removed from the library of all players.

The game in question is Dark and Darker, which was removed from the Epic Game Store earlier this year over its legal issues involving it, developer Ironmace, and Nexon who claim to have been stolen from by the former. The legal matter is complex and messy, but what’s important to note is it led to Epic Games yanking the game entirely from its storefront, and it remains pulled, despite being available on Steam.

Now, Epic Games Store has begun to send emails to those with Dark and Darker in their library, letting them know the game is going to be removed from the library and that there will be some refunds involved. The statement reads as follows:

“We removed Dark and Darker from sale on the Epic Games Store on March 5 in consideration of a court decision in Korea between Nexon and the game’s publisher, Ironmace. On November 1, 2025, we will be removing Dark and Darker from your library, at which point it will no longer be playable via the Epic Games Store,” reads the email sent out to owners. The email continues:

“Effective immediately, players can no longer purchase Redstone Shards or the Legendary Status upgrades via the Epic Games Store. Players can continue to use the Redstone Shards that they have previously purchased until November 1, 2025. We will issue a refund to all players who have purchased the Legendary Status upgrade. Refunds will be issued to the player’s original payment method, and where that’s not possible, players will receive a refund to their Epic account balance. We are unable to provide refunds on Redstone Shards. If you have not received a refund by July 1, please contact player support.”

What will come from this is likely dependent on what comes at the end of this legal dispute. In the meantime, Steam has not taken a similar action, but this could very well change in the future.

Dark and Darker, for those unfamiliar with it, is a multiplayer action RPG meets dungeon crawler set in a dark fantasy world that debuted back in 2023 in early access form. Upon release, not just on PC but mobile devices as well, it received a mixed reception.

