Ubisoft Announces Free Giveaway for New Far Cry Release

Ubisoft has announced a free giveaway to celebrate new Far Cry release. The Far Cry series has been on ice since 2021, when Ubisoft released Far Cry 6 to a mixed reception. With this mixed reception, there have now been four Far Cry games in a row that haven’t quite landed: Far Cry 6, Far Cry: New Dawn, Far Cry 5, and Far Cry: Primal. The last time the series released a game that was universally praised was 2014’s Far Cry 4. This may explain why Far Cry 7 is reportedly making some massive, and controversial, changes to the formula.

While Far Cry fans wait for Far Cry 7, and a reported Far Cry spin-off, Ubisoft is running. a free giveaway that will grant free access to Far Cry 5, Far Cry: New Dawn, and Far Cry 6. And this is because it is giving away free Xbox Game Pass subscriptions. Unfortunately, Xbox Game Pass does not include Far Cry 3, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, Far Cry 4, Far Cry: Primal, or any of the original Far Cry games, but it does have the three newest. Why is it doing this? To promote Far Cry: New Dawn being not just added to Xbox Game Pass this week, but to promote its major update on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S that added 60 FPS to the title six years after its release.

More specifically, Ubisoft has announced, via the Far Cry X account, that it is giving away 10 three-month subscriptions of Xbox Game Pass. To enter the giveaway, those interested will need an X account, and to follow both the Far Cry page and the Xbox Game Pass page. Then, the post announcing the giveaway needs to be liked and reposted. And lastly, those interested need to “tag a friend to co-op with.” And that’s it.

According to Ubisoft, winners will be announced next week, when exactly though, it does not say. To this end, those interested must complete the steps above by February 9, which is the deadline for the giveaway.

The only other requirement those interested must consider is that the giveaway is limited to the following parts of the world: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Czech Rep, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, UK, and USA.

