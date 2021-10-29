Epic Games Store Makes Popular Horror Game Free for Halloween

The Epic Games Store’s new free game is a popular horror game, which is no surprise given that Halloween is only a few days away. Now, and until next Thursday, all Epic Games Store users can download DARQ, for free. Once downloaded, the game is yours to keep as long as you maintain the Epic Games Store account, which costs nothing. That said, the game has to be added to your library in the aforementioned window of time because after Thursday it will return to its normal price of $20.

As for the game itself, it’s an action-adventure psychological horror game with puzzles for players to solve. Developed by Unfold Games, it debuted back in 2019. On Metacritic, the game boasts a score of 74 to 78, depending on the platform. The PC version specifically doesn’t have a Metacritic score, but on Steam 93 percent of 2,629 reviews have reviewed the game positively, giving the game a “Very Positive” Steam User Review rating.

“DARQ tells the story of Lloyd, a boy who becomes aware of the fact that he is dreaming,” reads an official blurb about the game. “To Lloyd’s misfortune, the dream quickly turns into a nightmare and all attempts to wake up end in failure. While exploring the darkest corners of his subconscious, Lloyd learns how to survive the nightmare by bending the laws of physics and manipulating the fluid fabric of the dream world.”

An official pitch of the game continues:

“Apart from gravity-defying puzzles, Lloyd will have to use stealth when nearby enemies. He has no chance of winning in an open confrontation, since the creatures he will encounter are much more powerful and faster than him. Instead, he has to rely on careful planning to avoid getting detected.”

