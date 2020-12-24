Epic Games Store's Latest Free Game Is Inside

✖

Not only is Epic Game’s latest giveaway in its Epic Games Store inside the tweet below, it’s also literally Inside, an eerie game from developer Playdead that’s free for the next couple of hours. Epic Games announced the latest free game through the Twitter account for its store exactly as the other free games have been announce in the past. You can get the game for free now, but only for a limited time until it’s replaced with a different giveaway.

To get Inside, all you have to do is follow the link included in the tweet below, sign into your Epic Games Store account, and redeem the offer. You’ll be able to try out Inside after that or whenever you get through all the rest of the free games that Epic Games has been giving away for the past couple of days.

Okay, so yesterday's tease might've been a little on the nose. Your gift today is Inside! Claim it for free until December 25 (11:00 AM) and keep it forever. Don't forget to check back tomorrow, there's still plenty left to unwrap. https://t.co/eapyjx4dQg pic.twitter.com/qCVCDe1sh3 — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) December 24, 2020

The game normally costs $20 through the Epic Games Store, so “free” is not a bad discount at all. Epic Game’s preview of the game doesn’t offer much to go off of beyond saying that a boy finds himself hunted and alone in the center of a “dark project,” but Steam’s description of the game offers a bit more by playing up some of the parts people liked best about the 2016 game.

“Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project,” a preview of the game from Steam read. “Inside is a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles. It has been critically acclaimed for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack and unsettling atmosphere.”

By now, the leaked list of games that Epic Games had planned for the holiday giveaways is all but confirmed now. Every single one of the games on the leaked list has been accurately given away for free in the exact order that they were listed with Inside following Wednesday’s Tropico 5 giveaway. Assuming Epic Games doesn’t pull a fast one on people, the next game to be given away should be Darkest Dungeon following by My Time in Portia after that.

Epic Games’ free game giveaways will continue until December 31st, and you can get Inside until Friday when the next game is made available.