Epic Games Store Is Giving Away a Free Metro Game

✖

The latest of the Epic Games Store’s holiday giveaways has been announced, and perhaps unsurprisingly to those who’ve been keeping up with the leaks, the next free game that’s available now is Metro 2033 Redux. The Metro game released in 2014 which itself was a rebuilding of the original Metro 2033 is available now in the Epic Games Store, but like the other daily giveaways, it’s only going to be available for a while. You’ll be able to get it from now until December 23rd at 11 a.m. ET at which point another game will be given away for free.

To get the Metro game, all you have to do is head to the link below and redeem your copy so long as you have an active account within the Epic Games Store. It’s been available for free in the past, but there’s a chance that many people still don’t own it if they got onto the Epic Games Store afterwards. If that’s the case for you, you can remedy not owning the game by claiming it within the next day.

Welcome to your post-apocalyptic winter wonderland! Or... a new dark age for human civilization ⛄❄️ Metro 2033 Redux is yours for free! Claim it until December 23 (11:00 AM Eastern), and check back tomorrow for your next gift. https://t.co/zJZ9f4bfoB pic.twitter.com/JiSmLH5BqH — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) December 22, 2020

The Epic Games Store and Metro games have a history together that dates back prior to this Metro 2033 Redux giveaway. Those who’ve been keeping an eye on the Epic Games Store’s giveaways and the exclusives it offered for a while now will recall that Metro Exodus was one of the first high-profile games that was sold exclusively through the Epic Games Store on the PC platform. Epic Games Store exclusives have become more commonplace now, but Metro Exodus’ exclusivity was more controversial because the game was pulled from Steam prior to its release after the exclusivity deal was struck. Epic Games has since said it doesn’t want similar incidents to happen in the future.

This giveaway also bolsters the credibility of the leaks mentioned previously that reportedly spoiled all of the Epic Games Store giveaways planned for the next couple of days. The list of games showed that Alien: Isolation would be free on December 21st and that this Metro game would be free on Tuesday, both of which have happened now. That and other accuracies in the list since then indicate that the rest of the games will play out as expected unless Epic Games changes things up.