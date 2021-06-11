The Epic Games Store's Latest Free Game Is Live

✖

It's Thursday, which means the Epic Games Store is once again offering a free title for users to download! Starting today, Control is now a free game, marked down from its usual price of $29.99. For those unfamiliar with how the Epic Games Store's free titles work, the game only has to be claimed before June 17th, and it remains playable forever as part of the user's library on the Epic Games Store. For those that might still be playing Frostpunk (which was last week's free release), there's simply no rush to start up on Control until you're ready to jump in!

The announcement from the Epic Games Store's Twitter account can be found embedded below.

The Vault has opened… and something within is calling you to the Oldest House. Discover a world unknown. Humanity is at stake. Will you regain CONTROL? 🔻 — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) June 10, 2021

Developed by Remedy Entertainment, Control debuted to strong reviews when it released back in 2019. The game also won numerous awards that same year, including Best Art Direction from The Game Awards. Now, those that missed out the first time around will get to see what all the fuss is about! Those that enjoy the game will be happy to know that there have been two expansion packs released, and both are on sale for 50% off while Control is available for free. The packs can be purchased separately at a discount, or as part of a bundle which has also been discounted.

Control puts players in the role of protagonist Jesse Faden. Faden has become the new director of the Federal Bureau of Control, a government entity that studies things that break the rules of the real world. A third-person action adventure game, Control starts with Jesse searching for her missing brother, before she becomes tangled up in a mystery involving an entity known as the Hiss. Readers interested in taking advantage of the deal can check out its page on the Epic Games Store right here.

Epic Games Store users will be happy to know that the service has revealed which games will be available for free next week: Hell is Other Demons and Overcooked! 2. Epic Games has made a habit of keeping future releases a secret in recent weeks, so hopefully that trend has been reversed!

Do you plan on claiming Control while it's available for free? What do you think of next week's free games?