New Epic Games Store Free Game Is One of the Highest-Rated of 2025

Epic Games Store has two new free PC games this week for the week of July 31 to August 6. And one of these games is one of the highest-rated games EGS has given away for free this entire year, at least so far. As always with Epic Games Store, each PC game is 100 percent free to download and keep as long as it is claimed within this window. Then, come August 6, the two free PC games will be replaced with a new free offer. Meanwhile, an Epic Games Store account itself costs nothing. It is free to make and retain, and even if you have no intention of playing these free PC games now, and even if you don’t have the capacities to play them now, you should still claim them for a future date when all of this may change.

The very highly rated PC game in the new two-game giveaway is Pilgrims from beloved developer Amanita Design. This adventure game was released back in 2019, and the PC version boasts an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating on Steam, the highest rating a PC game can earn on Steam. This is thanks to a 96 percent approval rating after 4,571 user reviews. Normally, for this experience, PC users have to fork over $6.99.

The other new and free Epic Games Store game is a bit newer. More specifically, the second free Epic Games Store game is 2024 release Keylocker, a turn-based RPG with rhythm elements. This PC game was released by Moonana and Serenity Forge, and it normally costs $14.99. While it is more expensive it is not as highly rated as Pilgrims. It still has fans though, as evident by its 87 percent approval rating on Steam after 192 user reviews.

Pilgrims

About: “Pilgrims is a playful adventure game, created by the team behind Machinarium and Samorost. Roam the land as you please and make new friends, share a laugh with your fellow travelers and help them complete their little stories, your way. How many different solutions can you find?”

Keylocker

About: “Keylocker is a Cyberpunk turn based rhythm JRPG inspired by the Mario&Luigi RPG series and Chrono Trigger, in which you play as the singer and songwriter, B0B0. Fuel your moves with the electric power of music in this unforgiving planet by using real-time execution of moves in rhythm game style! Battle the authorities, unlock the secrets of Saturn, play on your own bands’ concerts and hack into the network to bring an end to this corrupt system, for better or worse.”

