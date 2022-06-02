Epic Games Store Makes Popular Shooter Free

Epic Games Store has officially revealed its new free video game for the week as Wolfenstein: The New Order. The 2014 shooter developed by MachineGames was fairly popular at release and received largely positive reviews, and now anyone with an Epic Games Store account can grab it for themselves for free until around this time next week.

As implied above, free Epic Games Store video games have several caveats attached. They are only available to claim during a set period, which is most often a week. Wolfenstein: The New Order, as an example, is free to claim until June 9th. This is also all done via the Epic Games Store and is tied to an Epic Games Store account, which means anyone interested in grabbing them will need to have an account and the free titles are for PC only. Beyond that, it’s really, truly free — no subscription of any kind required.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Discover an unfamiliar world ruled by a familiar enemy — one that has twisted history as you know it.



Sound intriguing? 😏 The Vault has opened and Wolfenstein: The New Order is FREE now!



Get ready for an exhilarating action-adventure experience.https://t.co/6OPgN0uWgm pic.twitter.com/hrA5zjWe8J — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) June 2, 2022

Wolfenstein: The New Order being free this week via the Epic Games Store is sure to add fuel to the fire that developer MachineGames is working on a new Wolfenstein title. Rumors about a new entry have persisted for some time, but the timing of the freebie just so happens to also coincide with the start of the busy season for announcements via summer showcases for publishers and developers. Xbox and Bethesda, the parent companies for MachineGames, have a showcase set for June 12th.

“Wolfenstein sends players across Europe on a personal mission to bring down the Nazi war machine,” the description of Wolfenstein: The New Order reads in part. “With the help of a small group of resistance fighters, infiltrate their most heavily guarded facilities, battle high-tech Nazi legions, and take control of super-weapons that have conquered the earth – and beyond.”

As noted above, Wolfenstein: The New Order is free to claim via the Epic Games Store through the middle of June 9th. As of right now, there is no telling what might be coming next as it is simply referenced as “Mystery Game” by the digital distribution platform. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Epic Games Store right here.

What do you think about Epic Games Store making Wolfenstein: The New Order free to own? Are you curious what the next mystery video game might be? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!