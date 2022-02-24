Epic Games Store Makes 2021 RPG Completely Free

The Epic Games Store has made an RPG that released only a few months back in 2021 completely free to download for the next week. As we have come to expect from Epic Games each Thursday, a new game went like on the launcher this morning for no cost whatsoever. And while we often see the quality of these free titles vary quite a bit, Epic’s latest free offering is notable due to how recently it launched.

Starting today, February 24th, and lasting until next week on March 3rd, Cris Tales is the game that will be free to pick up via the Epic Games Store. Released last summer, Cris Tales is an RPG with a vibrant art style that is meant to resemble some old-school games from the past. Specifically, the studio behind the title has invoked titles such as Chrono Trigger and Final Fantasy VI as some of its key influences.

Cris Tales is free on Epic Games Store. Black Widow: Recharged, Centipede: Recharged, Epic Slayer Kit are the next free titles https://t.co/0xGyqjMcJh pic.twitter.com/5T0D8Efbvr — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 24, 2022

Perhaps the best thing about Cris Tales being free on EGS is that it’s actually saving users more money than normal. Usually, Cris Tales retails for $39.99, which is a bit pricier when compared to some of the other games that have been made available for no cost on the Epic Games Store in the past. So if you’re really trying to get a good deal for yourself, make sure to snag this title in the next week before it’s gone.

In addition, you can find an official description of the game attached down below if you’d like to learn more about it.

“Cris Tales is a gorgeous, indie love letter to classic JRPGs with a new perspective. Peer into the past, act in the present, and watch as your choices dynamically change the future — all on one screen as you play! Beautifully hand-drawn 2D animations bring to life a world where your choices will change both the present and the future across more than 20 hours of gameplay.

Inspired by timeless JRPGs like Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy VI, Valkyrie Profile, and modern classics like Bravely Default and Persona 5, meet and recruit a unique cast of teammates, challenge myriad enemies, and make your way through an expansive world.”