Get Assassin's Creed Valhalla For Free With Special New AMD Offer

Assassin's Creed Valhalla won't be out until later this year, but you can already get the game for free. Of course, there are some strings attached to these free copies of the Ubisoft game. For one, this new offer only applies to a PC copy of the game. If you're on PS4, Xbox One, or waiting for next-gen versions of the game, you're out of luck. The second catch is you're going to need to buy some AMD products.

AMD has announced that if you purchase a qualifying Ryzen CPU starting now and until October 3, you will get a free copy of Assassin's Creed Valhalla. So, unless you need a new CPU, this offer isn't that great, but if you do need a new CPU, you can nab one alongside a free copy of one of 2020's biggest games.

As for what qualifies for this deal, well, there are actually a few ways to snag the freebie, including copping a processor by itself or a laptop/pc equipped with certain processors. For more on what products qualify, click here.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide sometime this holiday season. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a precise release date, but this should change this coming Sunday, July 12, during Ubisoft Forward.

"In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you are Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior raised on tales of battle and glory," reads an official pitch of the game. "Explore a dynamic and beautiful open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. Raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power in your quest to earn your place among the gods in Valhalla."

