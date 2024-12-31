Epic Games Store Gives Out Final Free Game of 2024 (And It’s One of the Best)

Epic Games Store users have 24 hours to grab the final game that Epic has made free in 2024. With the Epic Store’s annual holiday promotion nearly at its end, EGS users have been able to net themselves roughly 15 games to this point. While some of these freebies have varied in quality, titles like Control, Dredge, and Vampire Survivors have stood out as some of the biggest highlights of the ongoing promotion. Now, with 2024 on its final day, Epic has opted to end the year on a high note and is giving out potentially its best holiday game so far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Starting now and lasting until tomorrow, January 1st, at 11:00am ET, Sifu is completely free to own on the Epic Games Store. Developed by Sloclap, Sifu is a kung fu roguelike action game that was originally released in 2022. Since its arrival, Sifu has received countless free updates and has become incredibly popular among those who have played it. Currently, the game boasts a strong 81/100 aggregate review score on Metacritic to go along with a “Very Positive” rating from players on Steam.

Outside of simply being a great title, what makes Sifu that much better as a free game on the Epic Store is that it normally retails for $40. To have it now being given out at no cost makes Sifu one of the best deals that EGS has offered up with its holiday promotion in 2024. Whether or not it will be bested by the final free game that goes live on New Year’s Day remains to be seen, but it would be hard for EGS users to find any faults with today’s offer.

If you’re curious to learn more about Sifu, you can check out its launch trailer and official synopsis below.

Sifu

“Is one life enough to know Kung Fu? Whether you choose to play as a male or a female character, in Sifu, you will ponder that question on your path for revenge, hunting down your family’s assassins. One against all, you have no allies, countless enemies, and a mysterious amulet to bring you back to life every time you die. Yet, be warned! Your secret weapon comes with a hefty price to pay: aging and its consequences.

Features