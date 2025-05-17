Epic Games Store Has an Exclusive New Freebie for Fortnite Players

Wraps are a great way to add another level of customization to player characters in Fortnite, and right now, there are two beautiful Wraps bundled into a free gift available via the Epic Games Store.

Despite being free-to-play, Fortnite can get expensive quickly for those who want to take part in everything the Battle Royale has to offer. From Skins to exclusive items, premium packs can be an investment many struggle to truly justify.

However, Fortnite fans can add to their collections for free by paying attention to free giveaways. Currently, the Frosted Skyline Wrap Pack has been made available for free on the Epic Games Store, and fans have a limited amount of time to grab it.

Embrace A Chilly Mood With Free Fortnite Wraps

As shared by HYPEX on their official social media account, two wraps have been bundled together in the “Frosted Skylines Pack” on Epic Games Store. The items are currently free to anyone who has an account.

FREE FORTNITE WRAPS OUT NOW — Claim them in the Epic Games Store ‼️ pic.twitter.com/qDaqFHsd3n — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 16, 2025

According to the listing on Epic Games Store, this pack includes the Aurora Royale Wrap and Frozen Spikes Wrap. The Aurora Royale Wrap is particularly striking thanks to the blue and purple on a jet black background.

To get the free pack, players can select “get” from the purchase menu on the right-hand side of the screen, sign into their Epic account, and then select “place order” on the purchase screen. Then the items can be claimed in-game.

This free gift comes at a turbulent time for Fortnite, as players struggle to manage the costs of the on-going Star Wars collaboration. Currently, the Fortnite item shop is loaded down with expensive bundles for Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala, Mace Windu, and more. These bundles are painfully expensive, sitting at roughly $20 a piece. Players can choose to purchase just character skins, but these are around $10 each without any extra items or skins.

These skins offer a look at what’s to come for the next round of Star Wars-themed skins, which includes the popular Stormtrooper among other options. Players expect that these will be around the same price range as the current selection, with the complete set of skins costing over a hundred dollars or more.

Because of this, players seem excited to receive something for free, even if the wraps have been called “mid” in the comments of HYPEX’s post. One player stated, “Free wraps? I’ll take it. Thanks, Fortnite,” while another added, “They are mid but ill take them.”

While these don’t completely fit with the current crossover theme happening in Fortnite, players can still use either of these Wraps on vehicles and selected weapons to add a bit of flair to their existing style.

The Aurora Royale Wrap was originally added as an Uncommon Wrap during the Chapter 6 Season 1 Patch on December 10, 2024. The Frozen Spikes Uncommon Wrap was added in the same update. Wraps typically cost between 300 and 500 V-Bucks, valuing the free bundle between 600 and 1000 V-Bucks, or about $9.

Those looking to add these Wraps to their options in Fortnite will want to grab them quickly, as deals like this don’t typically last for more than a few weeks. There isn’t an exact date listed on the store listing for when the Frosted Skyline Pack will be removed, but those wanting to nab it won’t want to wait. With luck, more of these free packs with past cosmetics, Skins, and Wraps will drop for fans to grab, helping to mitigate some of the frustration felt by the community as prices for bundles continue to rise.