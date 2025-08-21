New Epic Games Store Free Games Include 2024 Release

Epic Games Store has not one, but two free PC games this week offering similar value to last week’s free games. One of these free PC games is a 2024 release, and a hidden gem at that. Meanwhile, the other new free PC game available via Epic Games Store is a 2022 release with a 95% approval rating and an “Overwhelmingly Positive” score on Steam. Suffice to say, it is a good week to have an Epic Games Store account, which costs nothing and which dishes out at least one free game every week, on Thursdays, and sometimes more than one free game like this week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As always, with Epic Games Store once claimed each PC game is free to keep perpetually, but EGS users have only one week exactly to redeem the offer. This week, the offer is for Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge and Strange Horticulture, the former is a cozy adventure-simulation game and the 2024 release in question. Meanwhile, the latter is a puzzle game and the game with the very high user review score.

Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge

Play video

About: “Kamaeru is a cozy frog collecting game about farming and preserving nature. You play as a kind soul helping an old friend restore the wetlands of your childhood by transforming them into a safe haven for friendly little frogs. With the help of the game’s cast of welcoming NPCs, you will photograph and breed frogs to increase your reputation, decorate your frog refuge, and plant native crops to help your amphibian abode thrive!”

Strange Horticulture

Play video

About: “Find and identify new plants, pet your cat, speak to a coven, or join a cult. Use your growing collection to influence the story and unravel Undermere’s dark mysteries. Welcome to Undermere, a quaint town surrounded by hag-infested forests and rugged mountains. You are the Horticulturist, owner of local plant store Strange Horticulture. As a cast of colorful customers come by your shop, you are quickly thrust into an occult mystery stretching back hundreds of years.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Unfortunately, there are not a great deal of other free game offers right now if these two don’t tickle your fancy. However, on PC, the best Lord of the Rings game of all time did just go on sale for $3.29, for a limited time. Meanwhile, there are also some new free PC games available via Xbox Game Pass.