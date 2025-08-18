Best Lord of the Rings Game Of All Time Only $3.29 for Limited Time

The best Lord of the Rings game of all time is available for just $3.29 for a limited time. In the video game format, Lord of the Rings has not been tapped into as much as other mega IP, such as Star Wars or Marvel. As a result, there aren’t actually many great Lord of the Rings games that exist, but there have been a few here and there over the years. The best of the best is no doubt Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, which is the $3 game in question. Better yet, its sequel is also ridiculously cheap right now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new $3.29 deal for Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor comes the way of Fanatical, who has Steam codes for the game at 84% off. This deal is only available until August 21st though. In addition to this, the PlayStation Store is running a similar deal that ends on August 19. This deal for the PS4 version of the Lord of the Rings game is for 75% off, which cuts the game down to $4.99. And both of these deals are not just for the base game, but the Game of the Year edition, which packs all the DLC together, with the game, into one package.

Sequel Also on Sale

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor is indisputably the best Lord of the Rings game to date. While some may prefer the nostalgic PS2-era classics like 2002’s The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and 2003′ The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King — and even 2007’s The Lord of the Rings Online — Shadow of Mordor has the highest rating, the most awards, and the most copies sold. If you play just the first game though, the story is not complete. In 2017, three years later, it got a sequel, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, arguably the second best Lord of the Rings game to date. Right now, and also until August 21, it is also on sale, specifically via Fanatical (Steam) where it has been discounted by 92% to just $5.09. This deal is actually for the more expensive version of the game as well, the Definitive Edition, which comes packed with all the game’s DLC.

Play video

Old But Gold

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and its sequel are 11 and 8 years old, respectively. However, they both hold up. More than this, there hasn’t been a relevant Lord of the Rings game since. If you want to play more modern releases, you going to have settle for non-AAA games. And you’re going to have to settle for something nowhere near the same quality. For example, Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game, The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, and The Lord of the Rings: Gollum are three of the latest releases. The first game recently divided fans when it released, the second game has a Metacritic score in the 50s and never got any traction, and Gollum is considered one of the worst games of this generation.

More than this, the studio behind the games, Monolith Productions, was closed down this year. So those interested in jumping into these two games can do so knowing they aren’t tying themselves to a never ending pipeline of releases. Meanwhile, this is a great time specifically to buy Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor because it has never been cheaper than this after a decade of sales. Suffice to say, it probably won’t be cheaper than this anytime soon.