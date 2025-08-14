Epic Games Store Gives Away $30 of Free Games for the Next Week

Another week, another slate of free games available to redeem on the Epic Games Store. Every week, the PC gaming digital storefront allows players to add games to their library for free. Sometimes, the offers are pretty great and include titles like Grand Theft Auto V, Civilization VI, and Deathloop. This week’s entries may not be nearly as exciting as any of those, but they may still be worth grabbing, especially as players who do so will save $30 in doing so.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first free game is Hidden Folks, a puzzle game developed and published by Adriaan de Jongh. Players are tasked with finding specific targets within a hand-drawn area, akin to a Where’s Waldo? book. While it looks simple, the game has been highly regarded by players and critics. On its Steam page, which lists its price at $14.99, it currently holds an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating across 7,000 reviews. On Metacritic, it garnered an average score of 83 across 8 critic reviews.

The second free game is Totally Reliable Delivery Service, a physics-based game where players attempt to deliver packages using various gadgets and vehicles. Typically priced at $14.99, the game isn’t as highly regarded as the other free Epic Games Store offer for the week. On its Steam page, its user reviews are “Very Positive.” On Metacritic, it received an average score of 64 across 6 critic reviews.

Here are descriptions for each game, as well as features players can expect from this week’s free Epic Games Store games:

Hidden Folks

Play video

Synoposis: “Search for hidden folks in hand-drawn, interactive, miniature landscapes. Unfurl tent flaps, cut through bushes, slam doors, and poke some crocodiles! Rooooaaaarrrr!!!!!

“A strip of targets shows you what to look for. Click on a target for a hint, and find enough to unlock the next area.”

Game Features

32 hand-drawn areas

300+ targets to find

2000+ mouth-originated sound effects

500+ unique interactions

3 color modes: normal, sepia, and night mode

22 languages (translated by the community)

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Play video

Synopsis: “Delivery Attempted. Totally Reliable Delivery Service is a ragdoll physics simulation about terrible package delivery couriers. Work together using odd machinery, useful gadgets, and the wonders of physics to reliably deliver packages to their destination.

“Buckle up your back brace and fire up the delivery truck, it’s time to deliver! Join up to three of your friends and haphazardly get the job done in an interactive sandbox world. Delivery attempted, that’s a Totally Reliable Delivery Service guarantee!”

Game Features