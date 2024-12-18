Epic Games Store Leak Reveals Next Free Game for Holidays

A new leak seems to have revealed the next free game that the Epic Games Store will hand out for the holiday season. As it does every year, Epic is currently in the midst of handing out numerous free games on its launcher to close out December. This promotion began last week when it gave EGS users the ability to download The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria for nothing at all. Now, with Return to Moria’s free phase set to expire tomorrow on December 19th, it seems that we have an early idea of what should be the next freebie that Epic hands out.

This leak in question comes by way of “Should You Play It?“, which is a YouTube channel that focuses heavily on free games that come to the Epic Store. In a video shared to the channel recently, it was said that Vampire Survivors will end up being the second game that Epic doles out on EGS for its holiday promotion. Originally released in 2022, Vampire Survivors has been hugely popular across consoles and PC and has received a ton of post-launch DLC. It’s currently not clear if this DLC will also be free on the Epic Store, but the base game at the very least seems to be planned to be given out.

Assuming that Vampire Survivors is indeed the next free game on the Epic Games Store, it will begin a period of daily giveaways on the PC marketplace. Rather than being free for an entire week as is customary, Vampire Survivors will only be available at no cost for a single day. It will then be replaced by another free game on December 20th, which will be replaced by another on December 21st, and so on. These daily giveaways will extend through the end of 2024 and should result in 16 games in total having been given out by the time 2025 rolls around. Currently, it’s not known what beyond Vampire Survivors might be going free on the Epic Store, but we won’t have to wait much longer to find out.

Vampire Survivors

About: “Mow down thousands of night creatures and survive until dawn! Vampire Survivors is a gothic horror casual game with rogue-lite elements, where your choices can allow you to quickly snowball against the hundreds of monsters that get thrown at you.

Hell is empty, the devils are here, and there’s no place to run or hide. All you can do is survive as long as you can until death inevitably puts an end to your struggles. Gather gold in each run to buy upgrades and help the next survivor.”

