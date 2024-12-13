Epic Games Store Leak Reveals 16 Free Games Coming Soon

Every holiday season, Epic Games Store users get more free games than normal. Typically, Epic Games Store users get a free game, or sometimes free games, on a weekly basis, with the refresh happening every Thursday. Around Christmas and the broader holiday season, the drops become more frequent, resulting in more free games. For holiday 2024, Epic Games Store users will be getting at least 16 free games, possibly more.

The new leak comes the way of one the most reliable and prolific leakers in the industry: Billbil-kun. According to the leaker, there will be 16 giveaways on the Epic Games Store during the holiday season. Bare minimum, this will be 16 free games. However, there is the possibility for any giveaway to have more than one free game or even a collection comprised of many games. To this end, there could end up being a lot more than 16 free games given away this holiday season on the Epic Games Store.

The first of these free games is already available right now on the Epic Games Store until December 19. After December 19, the giveaways will be every 24 hours until January 2. After this, the weekly download window will return, and then on January 9 the holiday giveaway will come to an end altogether.

What these games will be, is not revealed by the leaker. The games list has not also not leaked elsewhere. In the past, the games list has leaked, on more than once occasion. There is still time for this to happen, but it presumably would have happened by now if it was going to. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt. None of this official information. The source in question has proven reliable on countless occasions in the past though, including recently.

As for Epic Games, it has not commented on this new intel nor the speculation it has created. Typically, it does not comment on leaks or rumors or report or anything of the speculative and unofficial variety. In other words, we do not suspect this will change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly, regardless if whether or not the comment is salient or not.

