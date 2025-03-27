Epic Games Store Releases Final Free Games for March 2025

The last free games on the Epic Games Store that will be available in March 2025 are now available to download. For the most part, March has been a pretty strong month on the Epic Games Launcher as freebies like Mortal Shell, Them’s Fightin’ Herds, and Jurassic World Evolution 2 have been given out in recent weeks. Now, Epic is looking to close out March on a high note and is making two games available at no cost that are perfect for cat lovers.

Starting today, March 27th, and running until the morning of April 3rd, the Epic Games Store is making Cat Quest and Neko Ghost, Jump! completely free. Both games happen to feature cats as playable characters, which is the theme that Epic is going with for this promotion. Of these two free games on EGS, Cat Quest is the more popular of the two. Since originally releasing in 2017, Cat Quest has gone on to spawn two sequels, each of which improved on many of the core ideas found in the first entry.

As for Neko Ghost, Jump!, it’s a 2D and 3D platformer that still happens to be in early access. While it has been available since 2022, Neko Ghost, Jump! hasn’t gained much traction or popularity, but generally has positive reviews from those who have given it a go. It becoming free on EGS could be what the game needs to launch it into the mainstream.

To get a look at both of these free games that have now come to the Epic Games Store, you can check out trailers and descriptions for each below.

Cat Quest

“Cat Quest is an open world RPG set in the pawsome world of cats! Leap into a grand adventure in purrsuit of the evil Drakoth and your catnapped sister! Explore Felingard’s huge overworld map, risk life and limb delving into dungeons for epic loot, and lend a paw to a furry cast of characters in a flurry of side quests.”

Neko Ghost, Jump!

“Neko Ghost, Jump! is a puzzle-platformer where you switch between 2D & 3D perspectives to zip your way through 40+ levels across eight intriguing worlds.

Using the ability to switch between 2D & 3D camera perspectives will be critical to navigating these treacherous lands. The ghostform with its spiritually-enhanced swordfish allows you to take out any enemies in your way, locate hidden loot in the ghost realms, and jump on other-wise inaccessible platforms.”