Epic Games Gave Out 2 Free Bonus Games This Week

Epic Games Store is giving out two surprise games this week as a bonus. While consoles only have one designated games store based on their platform, PC is a lot more open. There’s Steam, Origin, GOG, Epic Games Store, and many others. While most people prefer Steam as their primary storefront on PC, especially given its compatibility with things like Steam Deck, the other big store fronts have their own advantages. GOG has a lot of great old games for cheap prices, making them accessible for modern PCs without the need of a full blown premium remaster. Epic Games Store offers tons of free games regularly, making them a great option for those on a budget.

While PC gaming is fairly cheap thanks to regular sales and deals, Epic Games has been trying to compete with Steam for some time now. Not only does Epic offer free games, it also signs deals with major releases to put them on Epic Games Store exclusively. Dead Island 2 and Alan Wake 2 are a prime example of this with the latter game only being able to exist because of Epic’s funding of the game’s production. As a result, it’s pretty unlikely that Alan Wake 2 will ever come to Steam, but it also means that we got a long-awaited sequel that may not have happened otherwise. With that said, Epic Games has definitely done a decent job of making a case for itself with PC gamers.

Epic Games Store Gives Out Two Free Bonus Games

While the Epic Games Store offers two new games to its users for free every week, ranging from major AAA games to indies, fans have been getting extra bonus games lately. Epic Games finally launched its mobile Epic Games Store app which allows users to discover great mobile games without having to dig through their device’s actual app store. It’s a great tool and gets rid of a lot of the shovel ware that populates those stores. With the release of Epic Games’ mobile store, the company has started offering two free mobile games in addition to the free PC games.

This month, Epic Games Store’s free mobile offerings include the multi-genre RPG Evoland 2: A Slight Case of Spacetime Continuum Disorder and mobile roguelike Out There: Omega Edition. Both of these games are totally free to download and keep, which is an important distinction. These are not temporary, you will be able to own these forever. However, they are only free for a limited time. Both games are free to download from the Epic Games Store on mobile until April 3rd. The one catch is that due to Epic and Apple’s beef, this is limited to Android in the United States. iOS users can take advantage of this in the European Union, but that’s the exception.

Evoland 2: A Slight Case of Spacetime Continuum Disorder

“Onboard on an epic RPG adventure of more than 20 hours through video games history filled with a ton of funny classical games references.,” reads a description of the game. “From 2D RPG, through 3D vs fight to a shooter, a trading card game and more you’ll get your fill of jumping from a game genre to another, never bored. Evoland 2 is not only one game but many, backboned with a story that will make you travel through time, discovering different art styles and video gaming technology.”

Out There: Omega Edition

“You are an astronaut awakening from cryonics, not in our solar system, but… out there… in a far and unknown corner of the galaxy. In Out There, you will have to survive by tinkering with your ship using what you can gather drifting in the void, and spot garden planets to refill your oxygen supply. Space is a hostile place: Dangerous and mysterious adventures will mark each step of your travel. Not only will you meet intelligent species that won’t care about you, but you will also deal with ancient powers linked to your destiny and the fate of mankind itself. Survival and an understanding of what is really at stake in the galaxy is the core of what Out There has to offer.”

All in all, they’re free games! Even if you have no plans to play them, we highly encourage you to claim them. You never know when someone might recommend playing one of these games or when you might be in search of a new game to play. It costs absolutely nothing beyond some space on your phone for the Epic Games Store.

Will you be checking out the free Epic Games Store titles? Let me know in the comments!