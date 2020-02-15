Epic Games Store Reveals Its Next Free Game

Epic Games Store has revealed its next free game, which will be made available for free on February 20, and be free until February 27. More specifically, the growing storefront has announced that its next free game is Faeria, a card battler that is essentially Catan meets Hearthstone. Developed by Abrakam SA and published by Versus Evil, it debuted back in 2017 to solid critical and user reviews.

That said, unlike most games in its genre, you don’t have to grind your life away to get every card in the game. According to the aforementioned developer, if you put in about 50 hours into the game, you will actually collect every card it has, which again, can not be said about most titles in this genre.

For those that don’t know: Epic Games Store gives away a free game every week. In fact, some weeks it actually gives away multiple games. And that’s it. There’s no strings attached. As long as you’re an Epic Games Store user — which costs nothing — you can download and play these games as much as you want whenever you want, because they are yours to keep.

At the moment of publishing, the storefront is offering both Aztez and Kingdom Come: Deliverance for free. You can read more about each of these games here.

Faeria is available on PC. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: