Escape from Tarkov Spinoff Announced

Battlestate Games announced a new Escape from Tarkov spin-off this week called Escape from Tarkov Arena, a first-person shooter featuring "gladiatorial battles in various arenas of the city of Tarkov." Offering a first look at this game through a trailer and some screenshots shared afterwards, Battlestate did not yet give a specific release date for Arena but said that the game would begin its closed testing phase starting in Autumn 2020.

That trailer can be seen below to show what Escape from Tarkov Arena looks like compared to Escape from Tarkov proper with the new game retaining the gunplay and core shooter experience of the original game. Like Escape from Tarkov, the new Arena spin-off will be available only on PC.

"Escape from Tarkov Arena is a standalone game project – a session-based multiplayer first-person shooter for PC with all the known and beloved hardcore game mechanics of Escape from Tarkov," Battlestate said. "Players will take part in gladiatorial battles in various arenas of the city of Tarkov, organized by a mysterious group of Arena Masters led by the Host."

The game will feature both PvP and PvE modes, Battlestate added, along with some perks for those who own the main Escape from Tarkov game. Those who own the original will be able to play as their main Tarkov character in Arena, for example.

Some screenshots and artwork from Arena were also shared on socials after the announcement.

Because this is a spin-off game and not just a game mode, you'll have to pay for it if you want to play Arena when it's available. Pricing has not yet been announced, but those who own the Edge of Darkness edition of the main game will get this content for free since that edition comes with access to all future DLCs. That version of the game costs $139.99, however, so it looks like most people who want to play Arena will be buying it outright.

"For owners of the EoD pack, Arena will be available for free as DLC," Battlestate confirmed. "For all other versions of EFT, the Arena will be paid and, also, you can purchase the Arena separately without buying the main game."

Escape from Tarkov Arena begins testing in the fall.