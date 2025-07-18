New Marathon Playtest Happening Soon Despite Delay

In a surprise twist, Bungie fans have begun receiving emails inviting them to participate in a second Marathon Closed Playtest. Bungie has been under fire lately for the allegations and news about stolen art used in Marathon’s first Closed Playtest and its promotional materials. Not only this, but the game has been delayed indefinitely from its previous September release date. With that in mind, a second playtest has taken fans by surprise, with many questioning the decision to continue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Players shared the news of the Marathon Closed Playtest 2 via the Marathon subreddit. The second playtest for Marathon will be held from July 25th to July 27th. From the post and comments, it seems the invites are primarily going to those who have already participated in the first test. Attached with the invite was a strict NDA that all participants must agree to if they wish to play Marathon during this playtest.

With no release date in sight, many are bewildered as to why this playtest is happening. Fans expected more information in the Fall, as this is when Bungie said it would return with news regarding Marathon after announcing the delay. It also made a promise to focus on creating a better player experience and doubling down on the Marathon universe.

With the proximity of these playtests, it seems unlikely that any major changes have happened. However, Bungie seems to be enforcing the NDA this time after lifting the NDA for the first Marathon playtest. This could indicate some changes have been made, and Bungie is testing the waters before going public with them. It remains to be seen, but one clear thing is that Marathon is on thin ice and has to get this right.

