Every ’14 Days of Fortnite’ Challenge and Reward Leaked

The 14 Days of Fortnite festivities have officially begun and though the Day 1 challenge and rewards have been officially revealed, the rest of what’s to come has just been leaked. Below is our first look at every reward for the latest celebration with both images of the rewards and the codes found alongside of them:

14 Days of Fortnite Rewards (in a picture) pic.twitter.com/X1TRgGkyJ4 — Silox (@ItsSilox) December 19, 2018

14 Days of Fortnite Challenge Rewards (all of these files include the line “Cosmetics.Source.Event.14DaysOfFortnite”) pic.twitter.com/EbTGZzLRIw — Silox (@ItsSilox) December 19, 2018

We also have our first look at all of the challenges over the next 14 days in addition to today’s which is simply to join or create a Creative server:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Day 1 Teams of 33 Classic (Unvaulted)

Day 2 Teams of 33 Siphon

Day 3 Team Terror – 50 vs 50 Icey

Day 4 Team Terror – 50 vs 50 Barebones

Day 5 Disco Domination Sniper Shootout

Day 6 Disco Domination Close Enounters

Day 7 Team Rumble Solid Gold

Day 8 Team Rumble Score Royale

Day 9 Food Fight Ground Game

Day 10 Food Fight Sneaky Silencers

Day 11 Close Encounters Steady Storm

Day 12 Close Encounters High Explosives – 50 vs 50

Day 13 High Explosives – 50 vs 50 High Explosives – Squads

Day 14 High Explosives – 50 vs 50 One Shot



Both Battle Royale and Save the World players will get a chance to get in on this action. According to the dev’s most recent blog post, “The holidays have hit Battle Royale, and it’s shown across the map in a variety of ways. Pick up a Snowball Launcher or hide within a holiday-lit Legendary Bush after dropping from the festive Battle Bus!

“In addition to the map makeover, the 14 Days of Fortnite event will feature a new challenge with a new free reward every single day. Each day also brings both new and returning LTMs. And finally, be sure and check out the Item Shop for new and returning holiday outfits appearing daily to show off your holiday spirit. Login everyday to see what’s new!”

There will also be a new quest as well! The studio added, “A new holiday quest unlocks every day and is added to your quest log, complete these to earn snowflake tickets to use in the store. You can find a free Upgrade Llama pinata in the store each day, and make sure you check in for a free Smorgasbord Llama for a few days around December 25.”

As for Fortnite itself, the game is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices.

Thoughts on the 14 Days of Fortnite? What do you hope to see next? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

[H/T FortniteNews]