Pokemon TCG Pocket Confirms Release Date for New Mythical Island Booster Packs

Ever since the folks at Pokemon TCG Pocket confirmed plans to release a new set of booster packs before the end of 2024, fans have been ready to learn more. Given that many in-game events start without prior notice, many expected the new packs to simply appear without much fanfare. But a new trailer confirms the theme for the new booster set, as well as a release date. So while they will be here soon, fans do have a bit of time to get hyped before spending those Pack Hourglasses to rip through brand new sets.

The first set of boosters in Pokemon TCG Pocket is the Genetic Apex trio, featuring packs with Mewtwo, Pikachu, and Charizard on the front. In all, Genetic Apex has 226 standard cards in the main set, with another 60 secret rares to collect. This may sound a lot of cards, but many players are already seeing a lot fewer new-to-them pulls when opening packs.

One of the new cards coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket

Thus, while players may still be hunting down rare cards, many are very ready for an influx of new cards to break up the monotony of opening yet another pack full of Ratata and Cottonee. Thankfully, gamers can now mark down the release date for the new Mythical Island set, which will arrive on December 17th, 2024.

The trailer for the new set gives players quite a few insights into what’s to come. As the Mythical Island name suggests, the new cards have a jungle theme, with Pokemon such as Liepard, Exeggutor, and Gyarados prominently featured.

Mew Takes Center Stage on New Mythical Island TCG Pocket Booster Packs

Of course you can’t have a Mythical Island without Mythical Pokemon, and Mew, currently only obtainable in TCG Pocket via secret missions, is the true star of the show. Prominently featured in the trailer, Mew is revealed as one of the Pokemon that will be on the wrappers of the new virtual packs. The trailer also gives fans a first look at a new Mew EX card, as well as Aerodactyl EX, Marshadow, Tauros, and Morelull.

The Mythical Island trailer from The Pokemon Company

The trailer quickly pans over a screen showing the card Dex layout for the new boosters, so eagle-eyed fans willing to watch several times will be able to spot a few more teasers for the new cards that will arrive in the game on December 17th. These include at least two new Supporter Cards including Blue and Leaf, as well as what appears to be a full illustration Dedenne.

As of now, it’s unclear if the new set will contain three different Booster Packs as with Genetic Apex, or if the pictured Mew Mythical Island pack will be the only addition this time around. Either way, fans are ready for an influx of new cards to shake up the PvP meta and give us all a bit more of a thrill when opening new packs.