Every Resident Evil Project in Development

Resident Evil is one of the biggest multi-media franchises out there. Although it started as a video game series, it has quickly grown to encompass movies, TV shows, comics, and even a stage play. It is one of the most renowned franchises out there, even with its low lows. The series has a strange sense of identity across all of these different projects, but Capcom has managed to ensure it stays successful and relevant. In 2017, Capcom gave the series a soft reboot with Resident Evil 7, a game that took the series from third-person to first-person. It reinvented the way the series framed its survival horror elements and created a truly terrifying experience that made fans fall in love with it all over again. Its sequel, Resident Evil Village, was an even bigger hit and managed to sell heaps of copies and be a hit with critics. All of this happened as the series was beginning to also reboot and retool a lot of its other multimedia projects, such as 2021's Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City, a live action adaptation of Resident Evil 1 and 2. Although the film was panned by critics, it is one of many other large scale projects for the series. It's easy to lose track of everything happening with the IP, so we've opted to create a handy list of all the upcoming projects. This list will include all confirmed Resident Evil projects as well as some that are just heavily rumored and seem fairly likely to become a reality. With all of that said, keep reading to see all of the Resident Evil projects that are in development.

Resident Evil Village DLC Shortly after the success of Resident Evil Village, Capcom confirmed it was developing DLC for the game. Nearly a year after this news, Capcom hasn't had a single meaningful update regarding what they're making. We have no idea if this will be a meaty story expansion, some sort of quirky side content, or something else, but hopefully, it won't be long before we hear more about it. prevnext

Resident Evil Netflix Series (Photo: Netflix) The Resident Evil Netflix show releases on July 14th, 2022 and is not an adaptation of any of the games, but more or less a continuation of them. Although it's unclear whether or not the series will be canon to the games, showrunner Andrew Dabb confirmed that all of the games will be canon to the Resident Evil TV series. Dabb stated that they will serve as the backstory for the show, which should be rewarding for fans. The series will follow characters who have had to deal with the aftermath of Umbrella's antics and the politics that are spawned by a world shaped by such disorder. Characters like Albert Wesker will appear, but the show will also be comprised of new cast members, such as the children of Wesker. Whether or not these newcomers will appear in any future games remains to be seen. prevnext

Resident Evil Re:Verse Resident Evil Re:Verse is an online Resident Evil game that is included with copies of Resident Evil: Village. The game is a third-person PvP shooter where players play as iconic heroes from the Resident Evil franchise. If they're killed, they turn into one of many famous Resident Evil enemies and are tasked with killing the other players. If the player dies a third time, they become a human and the cycle continues. It's a pretty chaotic idea and one that should provide an interesting gameplay experience. It was expected to launch alongside the game last May, or at least near its launch, but was ultimately delayed. As of right now, it's expected to launch in 2022 and some news may be coming soon as the game recently received a rating. prevnext

Resident Evil 9 (Rumored) Resident Evil 9 isn't confirmed yet, but Capcom appeared to be setting up the game pretty hard at the end of Village. We won't spoil it in case you've somehow read this far into the article without finishing it, but there's definitely more to the story and rumors suggest it will conclude a trilogy. It took about 4 years for Capcom to release Resident Evil Village, so we may be able to expect Resident Evil 9 by 2024 or 2025. prevnext

Resident Evil 4 Remake (Rumored) After the runaway success of the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes, it seems like a no-brainer for Capcom to also remake its most beloved entry: Resident Evil 4. Rumors have been circulating that Capcom is investing a lot of time, money, and talent into this remake, even going as far as to possibly include cut content from the original game and make some significant changes to the gameplay/atmosphere of the title. Of course, given the game itself hasn't even been announced yet, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. Perhaps we'll get an official announcement regarding the game later this year and it can tide us over until Resident Evil 9 releases. prevnext