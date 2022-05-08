Evil Dead: The Game Gets Original Song from Wu-Tang's Method Man

✖

In what is surely one of the stranger crossovers to happen in gaming, Wu-Tang's Method Man has made an original song for the upcoming Evil Dead: The Game. The game lets players play as iconic characters from the iconic horror franchise to slay monsters and conquer evil. It's one of many Evil Dead games from throughout the years, but it looks like this could be the most definitive one thanks to the talent, budget, and concept backing it. Despite starting with a cult classic film, Evil Dead has ballooned into one of the most notable horror franchises out there thanks to TV shows, remakes, references in other major films, and now video games.

To celebrate the imminent release of Evil Dead: The Game, Wu-Tang's Method Man and renowned hip-hop producer Statik Selektah have released a song titled "Come Get Some". The song samples music from the soundtrack from the original The Evil Dead film and features lines from Bruce Campbell as well as a shoutout to series creator and director Sam Raimi. The song also features verses from Method Man's son PXWER and U-God's son iNTeLL. It's unclear if the song will be featured in the game itself in any capacity, but it's an extremely cool crossover nonetheless. The song itself is also an absolute banger and is streaming now on major platforms. A lyric video has also been released, which you can watch below.

Evil Dead: The Game will finally release this coming week after several delays. Developer Saber Interactive recently announced Army of Darkness DLC for the game, so Evil Dead fans are in for a real treat with this title. Hopefully, it can live up to the hype and deliver the Evil Dead gaming experience fans have been wanting.

Evil Dead: The Game releases on May 13th, 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC. A Nintendo Switch version of the game will also be releasing at a later date.

