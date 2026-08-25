Exodus, the Mass Effect Spiritual Successor, Finally Has a Release Date

Few games have been as exciting as Exodus, both because it looks impressive and it is being heralded as the spiritual successor of Mass Effect, one of the greatest trilogies in gaming history. It has been easy to see why fans of Mass Effect have watched it so closely, especially with Archetype Entertainment built by veterans of major role-playing games and a design centered on companions, player choice, exploration and long-term consequences. Now, the wait for a firm launch window is over. During gamescom Opening Night Live, Archetype confirmed that EXODUS will launch worldwide on April 7, 2027. The announcement gives the ambitious space RPG a clear target while offering another substantial look at its combat, companions and strange new universe.

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At the heart of this new trailer is one of the companion characters, Salt. This is immediately where comparisons to Mass Effect can be seen, as its companions are incredibly memorable, and what can be more memorable than an intelligent octopus fighting in a mech suit. Exodus is leaning into more than just BioWare’s iconic cast, featuring a true sci-fi story and the gameplay to back it up if this latest trailer is anything to go by. When Exodus launches on April 7th next year, sci-fi fans will get to experience the closest thing to modern Mass Effect they can.

Sci-Fi RPG Exodus Launches on April 7th, 2027

Archetype Entertainment’s April 7, 2027 release date puts Exodus on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. The announcement came with a new cinematic gameplay trailer introducing Salt, an Awakened octopus who joins Jun as a mercenary and bounty hunter. Salt pilots a specialized combat mech, using long-range sniping, evasive maneuvers and ink-like smokescreens to control encounters. But perhaps what stands out most, besides Salt being an octopus, is that this has been incorporated into her design with octopus mech arms.

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The trailer also highlighted Emrys, a member of the enigmatic Deva. Emrys assist Jun and the party with support abilities like Remnant Orbs, showing the different playstyle of Exodus’ companions. This allows for different playstyles and teambuilding, something that was instrumental to Mass Effect and other party-based RPGs. There is no doubt that Exodus borrows heavily from Mass Effect, but there is one area that makes it distinctly different, and the trailer highlights this as well.

Time Dilation means Jun’s adventures can dramatically reshape the world he returns to. Archetype has described a system in which choices can affect relationships, communities and humanity across generations, making the consequences of an adventure extend far beyond its ending. This gives considerable weight to every decision the player makes, including what companions to bring with them on missions.