5 Games That Scratch the Mass Effect Itch While You Wait for the Next One

For many players, Mass Effect is the defining RPG series. It’s choices that defined galaxies, tense squad missions that tested loyalties, and the bittersweet silence after the final credits rolled on one of gaming’s most controversial endings. Few RPGs have captured that perfect blend of cinematic storytelling, player agency, and squad camaraderie quite like BioWare’s legendary sci-fi series. And as fans wait for the next Mass Effect to arrive, the craving for that same emotional depth, beloved characters, and galaxy-spanning adventure only grows stronger.

The good news is that you don’t have to wait for the next Mass Effect with nothing to do. While Commander Shepard’s return is still somewhere beyond the Mass Relay, plenty of other games offer an experience that scratches the same itch. These blend narrative choice, memorable companions, and rich worlds that make every decision matter. From interstellar politics to personal morality, these five games deliver that unmistakable Mass Effect energy, even if they take place in different galaxies.

5) Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

image courtesy of bioware

Before there was Mass Effect, there was Knights of the Old Republic. It was BioWare’s first grand experiment in cinematic storytelling, moral choice, and character-driven design. Released in 2003, KOTOR laid the foundation for everything that made Mass Effect iconic. Set thousands of years before the Star Wars films, KOTOR gives players full control over their destiny: will you follow the noble path of the Jedi or fall to the temptations of the Sith?

Every choice, from dialogue to combat, shifts your alignment along the Light or Dark side of the Force. And those choices don’t just affect you: they reshape your relationships with your companions, who each have their own beliefs, backgrounds, and moral lines they won’t cross. Sound familiar? That’s because Mass Effect inherited this DNA directly. From branching conversations to loyalty missions, Shepard’s journey was born from the template KOTOR created.

Even twenty years later, Knights of the Old Republic holds up as one of the greatest RPGs ever made. Its story remains one of the most beloved in gaming, and the twist, one of the most jaw-dropping of all time, is still legendary. There are plenty of mods that make it feel more modern, but the game doesn’t need these to resonate with players. Those missing Mass Effect games should check out Knights of the Old Republic.

4) Dragon Age: Inquisition

image courtesy of bioware

If Mass Effect was BioWare’s sci-fi opus, Dragon Age is its fantasy twin, and Inquisition stands as the studio’s last great masterwork before its modern resurgence. Despite swapping plasma rifles for swords and starships for dragons, Dragon Age: Inquisition delivers that same Mass Effect rhythm: a compelling leader, a diverse crew, a world at war, and a story shaped entirely by your choices.

You play as the Inquisitor, a reluctant hero thrust into a continent-spanning crisis. From your fortress stronghold, you gather allies, negotiate with rival factions, and make impossible moral decisions that will alter the course of history. It’s pure BioWare design. Political intrigue meets personal storytelling, and your companions are as memorable as any Normandy crew.

What sets Inquisition apart is its scope. The open-world zones are vast, beautiful, and filled with meaningful exploration. You’re not just saving the world, you’re building a legacy, one conversation at a time. If you’ve ever longed for another Mass Effect-like experience with deep worldbuilding and moral nuance, Dragon Age: Inquisition is as close as you’ll get until the next Mass Effect arrives.

3) Exodus

image courtesy of archetype entertainment

Exodus is technically released, but it seems poised to fill the gap Mass Effect has left behind. Developed by Archetype Entertainment, a studio founded by former BioWare veterans, it promises everything fans have been craving: deep moral choices, complex characters, and a sweeping story of humanity’s survival among the stars. While the game isn’t out, there is a novel, an animated episode in Amazon’s Secret Level, and a TTRPG that is Mass Effect meets Dungeons & Dragons.

Set in a far-future galaxy, Exodus follows humanity’s struggle to find a home in a hostile universe. The twist? Time dilation. When your character leaves a planet for deep space, decades may pass before you return, forcing you to live with the consequences of your past actions, even when those choices have reshaped civilizations in your absence.

That concept alone feels like something Mass Effect would have explored had it pushed even further into hard sci-fi territory. Combine that with branching dialogue, cinematic presentation, and a promise of emotionally resonant relationships, and Exodus could easily become the next big player in the story-driven RPG genre. If you’ve been longing for a new galaxy to call home, one filled with moral gray areas, political intrigue, and high-stakes decision-making, this is the one to watch.

2) Baldur’s Gate 3

image courtesy of larian studios

Few modern RPGs have captured hearts and headlines quite like Baldur’s Gate 3. Developed by Larian Studios, this Dungeons & Dragons-inspired masterpiece isn’t just one of the best games of the decade; it’s a reminder of why player choice still matters. And if what you loved about Mass Effect was the freedom to shape your story and relationships, Baldur’s Gate 3 delivers that tenfold through its epic narrative and deep characters.

At its core, BG3 is about choices and consequences. Every dialogue choice, dice roll, and relationship affects the story in real time. Companions remember your actions, react to your morals, and sometimes leave entirely if your paths diverge. The result is a game that feels alive, where your decisions truly define your character and world. If this sounds familiar, it’s because Mass Effect embodied these same aspects.

The game is richly written, with flawed characters and fascinating outcomes. While Baldur’s Gate 3 trades spaceships for spellbooks, the feeling is identical: assembling a team, making impossible choices, and trying to save a world teetering on the edge. It even has some of the best romanceable characters, just like BioWare’s spacefaring epic.

1) The Outer Worlds 2

image courtesy of obsidian entertainment

If there’s one modern series that feels like a natural evolution of Mass Effect’s tone, it’s The Outer Worlds. Obsidian’s satirical sci-fi RPG was already bursting with witty dialogue, colorful characters, and branching stories, and The Outer Worlds 2 has expanded on this in nearly every way. The original game stood out for its sharp writing and biting humor, offering a world where mega-corporations control entire planets and moral ambiguity is baked into every quest. The sequel delivers on this as well.

You’re not a chosen hero; you’re a wildcard navigating a system that’s broken by design. That blend of philosophical depth and cynical comedy feels exactly like something Shepard might encounter if BioWare leaned a little more into humor. What makes The Outer Worlds 2 such an exciting prospect for Mass Effect fans is its promise of choice with consequences. Obsidian has always excelled at player-driven storytelling.

Expect branching dialogue trees, companion loyalty missions, and multiple endings determined by your actions. Add in a sleek visual style, dynamic combat systems, and Obsidian’s trademark wit, and The Outer Worlds 2 could easily become the next great sci-fi RPG epic. It might not have Shepard or the Normandy, but it captures that same sense of freedom, rebellion, and curiosity that made Mass Effect unforgettable.

