New Fable 4 Leak May Point To E3 2019 Announcement

Yesterday on Mixer, a listing for Fable 4 popped up out of nowhere, suggesting a reveal of the new installment in the Xbox series may be around the corner. As you may know, Mixer provides an auto-fill of titles for streamers to choose from when they are selecting what they are currently steaming, and, apparently, “Fable IV” popped up in these auto-fill titles. The discovery was made by a Reddit user, and seems to suggest that someone at Mixer jumped the gun a bit early. That, or it was simply a mistake. That said, it being nothing more than a mistake seems unlikely, which is why Fable fans are more optimistic than ever that a new installment in the series will finally be revealed next month at E3.

Now, there’s been rumblings and reports of a new Fable game in development at Playground Games’ second studio for a few years now. Word of the game first surfaced back in 2017, and has since reared its head a few times. And then earlier this month a rumor from an alleged industry insider crawled out of the rumor mill claiming that the next Fable game is a next-gen title and could be revealed at E3 2019. According to the alleged insider, there’s a chance the game will be saved for next E3 though. Further, we won’t be seeing the game — which isn’t Fable 4, but a reboot — until 2021 at the earliest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, take all of this with a grain of salt. Everything. We are in the heart of pre-E3 silly season and who knows what’s a dead end or not. That said, we know a new Fable is certainly in development, so the better question is not if we will see it, but when? If this new listing on Mixer is anything to go off of though, we may be seeing it sooner rather than later.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you think Microsoft will finally reveal a new Fable at E3 next month?