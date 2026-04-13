Fable Developer Responds to Delay Rumors

Fable developer Playground Productions has seemingly responded to rumors that the upcoming Xbox game is going to be delayed. Over the weekend, rumors began to circulate that the long-awaited open-world RPG from the developer behind the Forza Horizon series was recently internally delayed, and in danger of being delayed to 2027, out of its second half of 2026 release window. Playground Productions has not avertly addressed these rumors — most likely because Xbox studios have a no comment policy when it comes to rumors — but the series’ official X account has seemingly commented on the scuttlebutt.

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This morning, on April 13, the official Fable Twitter account has begun to — completely unprompted — talk about how the game is releasing this fall. For example, there is a post from an Xbox fan on April 11 talking about being excited for the game. There is no mention of a release date or a delay from the post. Yet, the series’ official X account responded with the following: “Excited to welcome you back to Albion in Autumn 2026.” This being a one-off reply would be one thing, but it’s done this several times this morning, and it’s not done it before. The timing could be a coincidence, but this seems to be a subtle nod and wink.

An Important Detail Worth Considering for Fable Fans

The original rumor was started by Jeff Grubb, a source who is mostly reliable, but who has also been off the mark in the past more than once. Then, a couple of other insiders chimed in with similar intel. There isn’t any source with a bullet-proof track record with this information, though.

What’s also worth considering is that whoever runs the series’ X account would most likely not be privy to this information. This information would almost certainly be gatekept to avoid rumors getting out before something official. It’s possible the information made its way around the studio over the weekend, and something official will be shared today or later this week, but if that was the case, the person running this account would have presumably heard this, been in the loop, and wouldn’t be posting what they are posting.

Unfortunately, we are still left with some speculation. Fable has had a long, troubled development, so another delay would not be surprising. Meanwhile, as the original rumor alleged, no game wants to be anywhere near GTA 6 when it releases this November, incentivizing a delay even more. The problem is, other studios don’t know if GTA 6 itself will be delayed again. In the meantime, these posts from the series’ official X account should help ease some concerns that the game is going to be delayed, again.

All of that said, feel free to hit the comment section, Fable fans, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.