This Tweet Suggests Several Fake Battle Royale Games, Including a Variation of Yoshi’s Island

It seems that every game is getting a Battle Royale mode these days. Over the last day alone, we’ve heard that both Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Battlefield V could be seeing the mode added to their games.

With that, someone decided to poke a little fun at the theme of “every game getting a Battle Royale mode,” and posted a pretty good joke on the Internet about it.

A Twitter user by the name of Nibel (we’ve mentioned him before) has posted an image noting, “We got our first juicy E3 2018 leaks,” with a number of made up game logos indicating that they’re all getting Battle Royale modes. You can see the image and tweet below:

We got our first juicy E3 2018 leaks pic.twitter.com/WEenFlf12D — Nibel (@Nibellion) April 18, 2018

Now some actually look realistic, like PUBG 2, which, who knows, could get announced somewhere down the road; along with Red Dead Royale, since it was previously suggested that Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 might get a Battle Royale mode when it comes out on October 26.

But the rest are clearly fakes, including some hilarious suggestions. For instance, a 100 person Dest-roy All Humans! (Get it? It spells out “Royall”!) sounds pretty nuts, although the idea of aliens taking over Earth and settling their differences with an all-out battle does sound great.

Other suggestions include Half-Life 100 (good luck with that, the series can’t even count to three); Yakuza 100 (a hundred gangsters beating themselves up to rule the streets, we’re down); Final Fantasy XV Royale Edition (does the winner of the fight get access to the car?); Halo 6: Combat Royale (which doesn’t sound as far-fetched as you might think); and The Last of 100, suggesting a variation of The Last of Us’ multiplayer set-up.

But probably the silliest suggestion of all? Yoshi’s Murder Island. Our staffers actually had a good discussion about this today, with our own Liana Ruppert even suggesting, “Poor Baby Mario cries as the Yoshis take on one another.” Oh, man, can you imagine?

There is a pretty good bet that a lot of AAA titles will be introducing Battle Royale modes into their games when E3 rolls around, but the suggestions may not be as ridiculous as this. Unless, I dunno, Nintendo is bored and really wants to see Yoshis going up against one another.

Meanwhile, Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds continue to rule the roost. At least, for now…