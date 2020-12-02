Fall Guys Teases New DOOM Costume

✖

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has decided to rip and tear this morning as the official Twitter account for the popular title has teased an upcoming DOOM crossover costume. While it is currently unclear exactly what the skin will look like, the silhouette shared after a back-and-forth with DOOM's official Twitter account seems to indicate it'll have a little grenade launcher and Doomblade of its own. In short, a bean-shaped DOOM Slayer looks to be on his way.

You can check out the full tease, as well as the back and forth between the two accounts, below:

D O O M https://t.co/sEFGL9qT6o — DOOM (@DOOM) December 2, 2020

bean thinking of you @FallGuysGame — DOOM (@DOOM) December 2, 2020

It seems unlikely that we will collectively have to wait very long for the official reveal of the full thing, whatever it is. This could also be an elaborate fake out, but that would really be going above and beyond. Most likely? Fall Guys shares the full look at the collaboration later today or early tomorrow. This would track with previous crossover skin releases coming shortly after being teased or revealed.

Fall Guys is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC. It continues to be updated, and is in the midst of Season 2. It continues to tease the upcoming Season 3. Developer Mediatonic has yet to officially announce a version of the video game for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile, but it would appear that it is gauging demand. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the wildly popular title right here.

What do you think of Fall Guys so far? Are you excited about whatever DOOM crossover costume gets revealed? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!