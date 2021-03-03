Fall Guys Eat Through Their Feet

✖

Here’s a bit of Fall Guys lore players may not have been privy to: The Fall Guys beings known themselves as "Fall Guys" that inhabit your favorite stumbling rounds and courses eat through their feet. Not “with” their feet – “through” their feet, as in the absorb nutrients through their legs since they don’t have a mouth. This latest detail in the expanded lore of the Fall Guys universe was shared through the game’s Twitter account as most announcements are and puts a new perspective on the trials the Fall Guys inhabitants run through.

The Fall Guys factoid was first shared by the aptly named Facts About Fall Guys Twitter account before being retweeted by the game’s official Twitter account. Mediatonic Community Director Oliver Hindle said he’d hoped the lore would catch on, but it apparently didn’t at the time the message in the image was shared. That should change now, however, seeing how many more in the Fall Guys community now know of this detail about the biology of the Fall Guys beings.

I was hoping this lore would catch on but it never did https://t.co/tvB0XMkUYu — Fall Guys 4041 🤖 SOON (@FallGuysGame) March 3, 2021

Knowing this now, we’ll have to reimagine what it’s like for the Fall Guys to traverse the many obstacles that litter the game’s different courses. Many of those levels have areas covered in slime, for example, which apparently means that the bean people are snacking on the course while they maneuver around all the obstacles. Anything else they touch, they presumably can also gain nutrients from, though we still don’t know what their diets look like.

Perhaps even stranger is the fact that this isn’t the first unusual detail we’ve gotten about the Fall Guys lore in this manner. Some artwork was shared late last year to show what the Fall Guys looked like underneath their squishy exteriors. The result was more unsettling than the fact about how they consume nutrients, and when you combine that x-ray look at them with the fact that they’re six feet tall, the Fall Guys have plenty of secrets hiding behind their initial appearance.

Whether the eating detail – or anything else, for that matter – was actually intended to be part of the official lore is always a toss-up when it comes to Fall Guys, but it’s as official as it gets now since the community has embraced the idea. We’ll hopefully get more illuminating details like this in the future, but for now, just remember that Fall Guys eat through their feet.