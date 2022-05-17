Fall Guys Announces Godzilla's Mothra, Assassin's Creed's Ezio, and More Skins

✖

Fall Guys is going to be adding a bunch of new skins from a variety of iconic franchises such as Assassin's Creed, Godzilla, and more. Although Fall Guys isn't quite as big as it used to be, it's still a very popular game that is likely about to receive a big resurgence. Earlier this week, the long-awaited release date of Fall Guys on Xbox was finally confirmed and it's very soon. The game will come to new platforms on June 21st, 2022 and also become completely free-to-play. With this level of accessibility and the immense replayability of the game, it's likely it will dominate the gaming charts this summer, especially as there aren't a ton of other major releases.

To make it even more lucrative, it was confirmed that the game will be getting a bunch of new skins. Godzilla's Mechagodzilla, Mothra, and King Ghidora will join the King of the Monsters himself later this year alongside other characters like Ezio from Assassin's Creed. No specific release date was given for these new characters, but they've all been conceptualized by fans and are now going to become a reality. With Fall Guys becoming free-to-play, it wouldn't be surprising if the game embraces the idea of more crossover skins to help maintain engagement and boost sales of in-game currency.

This all comes after Activision added a Godzilla vs Kong event to Call of Duty: Warzone, which is likely just a coincidence in timing. Either way, Godzilla is also seeing some kind of gaming resurgence at the moment. A new Godzilla vs Kong movie is in the works, but is expected to be years away from actually seeing the light of day. Whether all of these crossovers will actually result in the public demanding a new Godzilla game remains to be seen, but it's great to see the character and his enemies/friends making an appearance in the gaming medium.

