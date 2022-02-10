Tom Holland Jokingly Pitches Fall Guys Movie With Chris Pratt

Next week, an adaptation of PlayStation’s Uncharted series will release in theaters, with Tom Holland as Nathan Drake. Holland has previously shared his interest in the games that inspired the film, but it seems that a different PlayStation game was enjoyed on-set. In an interview with Screen Rant, the actor revealed that he and other members of the cast actually spent time with Fall Guys between filming! As the star of Uncharted, Holland didn’t have much time to relax on-set, so something casual like Fall Guys was probably the perfect game to spend time with in short bursts. However, Holland didn’t seem to be a big fan.

“Truth be told, we were actually playing this game called Fall Guys,which is like this really stupid game where you’re these, kind of,little people and you run around and fall off of stuff, so not nearly asexciting as playing Uncharted. But in all fairness, I had so much workto do on this film, that I didn’t have much waiting around in mytrailer,” Holland told Screen Rant.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Screen Rant replied that Holland could end up starring in a Fall Guys film within a few years, and Holland joked “Yeah, me and Chris Pratt.” Of course, Pratt is already starring in a video game adaptation of his own later this year, as the voice of Super Mario.

While Fall Guys might not be Holland’s speed, the game has found a dedicated fanbase over the last year and a half. Released in summer 2020 on PlayStation and PC, Fall Guys is an online battle royale game where 60 players compete against one another in various mini-games. The game also offers a number of optional themed costumes that can be earned or purchased, including some based on PlayStation franchises such as Ghost of Tsushima. The title has been announced for Nintendo Switch and Xbox platforms, but no release date for either version has been revealed.

