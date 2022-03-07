Fall Guys Getting New PlayStation Character

As the latest in a long line of crossover content, Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has revealed that the popular video game will see the introduction of PlayStation’s adorable little robot Astro from the Astro Bot series as a new costume (as well as a T-Rx costume) in addition to a set of new challenges as part of an event. The Astro Bot and T-Rex costumes are set to become available this week alongside the Sweet Thieves Astro Bot challenges.

As with other events in Fall Guys like this, players can earn points towards unlocking various Astro-related goodies by simply playing the video game and completing specific missions. Folks that want the full Astro Bot costume will want to be sure to play during the challenge as it requires 400 points for the lower part of the costume and 800 points for the upper. You can take a look at what the new Astro Bot and T-Rex costumes look like in Fall Guys for yourself below:

Astro tumbles into Fall Guys starting March 8. Learn how Mediatonic is bringing the lovable robot to the Blunderdome: https://t.co/dKfWZa5kvU pic.twitter.com/chGkiHLAEz — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 6, 2022

Here is the full set of rewards for the Sweet Thieves event alongside how many points are required to earn them, straight from the source:

Astro Pattern – 100 Points

Astro Nameplate – 200 Points

Astro Lower Costume – 400 Points

Captain Astro Nickname – 600 Points

Astro Upper Costume – 800 Points

Astro’s Wave Emote – 1000 Points

As noted above, the new Fall Guys crossover featuring the Astro Bot costume and challenges is set to kick off tomorrow, March 8th, and run through March 13th. The aforementioned T-Rex costume will be available in the in-game shop starting March 10th. Fall Guys itself is currently in the midst of Season 6, and the most recent major update finally added crossplay to the title among other changes. The video game is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC, and it was also announced that it would release for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fall Guys right here.

Have you been playing the latest season of Fall Guys? What do you think about the new Astro Bot costume and event? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!