Here's What a Fall Guys-Themed PlayStation 5 Could Look Like

If you are somehow not already aware, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (often shortened to simply Fall Guys) is extremely hot right now. It released earlier this month for PlayStation 4 and PC and is even one of the two PlayStation Plus free video games for the month. Given its popularity, there have been any number of pitches for various crossover skins to be added to the video game, which is basically a battle royale party title. So it was really only a matter of time before someone mocked up a limited-edition version of a PlayStation 5 for Fall Guys.

And that is exactly what has happened! XboxPOPE or simply POPE, as they are known, regularly shares custom design mockups for video game consoles. Historically, this has largely been Xbox Series X console mockups, but they have been producing PS5 designs since the console was revealed. That includes the excellent Fall Guys PS5 concept, which you can check out below:

Fall Guys is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC. It continues to be updated, and it even received a new level last week -- with more on the way. Developer Mediatonic has yet to officially announce a version of the video game for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile, but it would appear that it is gauging demand. It is currently unclear whether it might show up on either of the next-gen consoles. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the suddenly popular title right here.

What do you think of Fall Guys so far? Would you buy a PS5 themed after the video game? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.