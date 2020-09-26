The Undertaker Reveals Exactly How He Would Defeat a Fall Guy

✖

Mark William Calaway -- aka The Undertaker -- has revealed how he would defeat a variety of prominent video game characters, including Fall Guys, the adorable and clumsy characters of 2020's surprise hit of the same name. Fortunately, for all the Fall Guys out there, it doesn't involve any tombstone piledrivers or chokeslams, but it does involve a cliff.

"So basically, I'd just try and get their momentum going in some direction, and then push them off something," explained the Undertaker while speaking to the Gaming Bible. "If you're wobbling, you can't control yourself... I'm just imagining that once you get that inertia moving in one direction it's going to be pretty hard for them to stop. So, find me a high cliff, get 'em moving, there they go."

Of course, whether this would be enough to take down a Fall Guy, remains to be seen. Sure, pushing a Fall Guy off a cliff sounds like it would work, however, I've seen plenty of Fall Guys fall to a seemingly certain death only to respawn and get right back at things like nothing even happened. This is to say, while pushing a Fall Guy off a cliff may buy the Undertaker some time, eventually that Fall Guy will return for revenge. And I've played enough Slime Climb and Perfect Match to know Fall Guys are also quite proficient at pushing their opponents off edges.

In the same video, The Undertaker also revealed how he would take down other gaming greats, which included pulling the eyeballs out of former Nintendo president Reggie Fils-Aime, choke slamming Sonic the Hedgehog by his scrawny neck, stepping on Kirby, burying Rayman six feet under the ground, and exploiting Big Smoke's one weakness.

Below, you can check out the video for yourself:

Here it is lmao pic.twitter.com/Y1VnE3PM8t — GAMINGbible (@gamingbible) September 26, 2020

Fall Guys is available via the PS4 and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no official word of the game coming to mobile devices, Nintendo Switch, or Xbox One.