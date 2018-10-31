‘Fallout 76’ Beta Extended Following Tech Issues

Ever since the first wave of B.E.T.A testing for Fallout 76 went live, the reaction to the online Wasteland has mostly been positive despite the technical issues. Running into glitches is what a beta is for and Bethesda has been specifically vocal about how their “B.E.T.A” would be no exception.

Though the reception was mostly good, this last bout of testing periods definitely did not go off without a hitch. A recent glitch forced many to delete and redownload their B.E.T.A access, causing many to miss out on the small windows of playtime opportunity. Luckily, Bethesda wants to make good on their promise so they offered up an extension for their testing period:

Videos by ComicBook.com

We know some users have been forced to redownload the #Fallout76 B.E.T.A. and not everyone will be able to enjoy the game tonight. To make good, we’ll be extending the B.E.T.A. for everyone on Thursday, November 1, 2pm to 11pm ET.



Thanks for your patience. #ExtendtheBeta — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) October 31, 2018

The above Tweet reads, “We know some users have been forced to redownload the Fallout 76 B.E.T.A. and not everyone will be able to enjoy the game tonight. To make good, we’ll be extending the B.E.T.A. for everyone on Thursday, November 1, 2pm to 11pm ET.”

With a full 8 hours of game time ahead, a nice break from the brief 2 and 4 hour periods, this is a good time for those that still have doubts about the online game to try it out for themselves before it launches fully next month.

With the full game being available during this beta, it’s understandable that Bethesda would want to limit the time spent. Don’t want to giveaway the entire game before launch, and that leaves many more secrets to uncover when the title fully launches. Still, many reactions seemed thrilled at the chance at an 8-hour period – especially given the timezone differences and availability for those wanting to play.

Fallout 76 releases on November 14, 2018 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Want a few helpful tips before diving into the beta and eventually the game? Check out our full survival guide right here for what you need to know before exploring those country roads in West Virginia. You can also check out the full schedule beyond the 1st right here.