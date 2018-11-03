‘Fallout 76’ Beta Players Get Extra Codes for Friends

Fallout 76 beta testers now have extra codes to bring up to three friends with them the next time the beta becomes available, Bethesda said.

Previously restricted only to players who pre-ordered the game ahead of its release, the beta is now open to more people with the friend codes expanding the number of people in the beta by quite a bit, assuming everyone uses their codes. Bethesda announced the release of the beta codes on Friday in a tweet that said the new codes could be found in the same spot the first beta code was located.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Enjoy #Fallout76 with your choice friends! B.E.T.A. participants may now tap their three closest pals to team up together in Appalachia. Find your codes now on your Bnet account: //t.co/TOfYnrXdhM pic.twitter.com/4JVnNJvOl5 — Fallout (@Fallout) November 2, 2018

By going to their “Transaction History” on Bethesda’s site, players should see the same menu that shared the initial beta code with them, now expanded to include three more friends. The codes will be named accordingly, and selecting the “Details” of the transaction will present players with the appropriate codes for whatever platform they pre-ordered the game on. From there, all people have to do is go through their platforms’ code redemption menu to redeem the code and are then able to search for the beta on consoles’ stores to download it.

There are some players who said that they’re having a hard time finding the beta codes for their friends despite Bethesda breaking down the instructions, but the developer said the codes not appearing is a known issue. Bethesda replied to several players through the official Fallout Twitter account to say that it’s recognized an issue affecting the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms and is working on the problem.

We’re aware of an issue where some users who ordered off the Xbox and Playstation store are not seeing codes, we are working on this. — Fallout (@Fallout) November 2, 2018

Bethesda’s beta expansion comes just a day before the final two instances of the beta, at least according to Fallout 76’s beta schedule so far. Following the time extension on November 1st that was issued after Bethesda’s launcher deleted PC players’ beta files and forced a redownload, Bethesda asked players not to click on anything and later extended the beta due to the problem. The final two days take place on November 3rd and November 4th for different lengths of time depending on the day.