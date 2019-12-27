Fallout 76 Cheat Lets Players Steal Items, Bethesda Responds

Fallout 76 players who wanted to put some time into the game this past week might’ve ended up losing more than they got over the holidays after a new exploit was introduced that allowed cheaters to steal other players’ items. Players were able to walk right up to another character and yoink all their items away simply by interacting with them. Bethesda has since responded to the issue and said it had a solution while adding that it’s looking into ways to compensate players who were affected.

Evidence of the exploit in action can be seen through clips like the video above (thanks, Kotaku) where a player walked up to numerous characters and hovered their reticules over them as if they were going to interact with them. After a few quick commands that aren’t shown in the video, the other players lose their armor, clothing, and weapons. Some are aware of what happened pretty quickly while others take a moment to realize what’s occurred.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fallout 76 players have encountered problems with lost items before like when the private servers and unlimited Scrapboxes were introduced, though having your stuff stolen from you is an entirely different type of frustration. After seeing evidence of the cheat in action, Bethesda said this week that it knew players were encountering these cheaters and that a fix was in the works.

“We are investigating reports of a PC-only exploit that could be abused by cheaters, which may have resulted in a few players losing items that their characters had equipped,” Bethesda said within the game’s subreddit. “We have been actively working toward a solution for this and have a fix that we are currently evaluating for release today.”

For those players who might’ve been affected by the issue, Bethesda said it’s looking into ways to rectify the situation. Those methods will likely include compensation, and if you’re one of the ones affected, you can shoot Bethesda a message to see what they can do to help you.

“We would like to apologize to those of you who were impacted by this exploit,” Bethesda said. “We want to make this right, and we are currently looking into ways we may be able to compensate you. If you believe you have been affected, please let us know by submitting a ticket to our Customer Support team.”

Perhaps we’ll see more players in the Fallout 1st private servers if issues like this persist and there’s a chance of your goods being stolen in public servers.