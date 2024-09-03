Fallout 76 Milestone Zero Patch Notes Revealed Huge Update Goes Live

Bethesda has been hyping up Fallout 76's big Milepost Zero update for awhile now, and as of September 3rd, the Fallout game is now undergoing maintenance to apply all the changes. Unfortunately for Fallout 76 players, updates like these mean that the game gets taken offline while they're being applied, and that's truer than ever for the Milepost Zero update given that Bethesda warned Fallout players the update and the maintenance window would be larger than usual. For those waiting for the maintenance to finish or those who can't play until later, however, Bethesda has gone ahead and shared the Milepost Zero patch notes for Fallout 76 players to look over.

Much of the highlights of the Fallout 76 patch notes are big features that have been talked about several times leading up to their release. These include a new iteration of Legendary Crafting meant to let players have more control over Legendary Mods that they get as well as the removal of the Legendary Cores that were previously available. For more social players, a new feature called "Best Builds" will allow players to rate others' C.A.M.P. setups with the best ones added to a shared list for players to take inspiration from.

Aside from those new features, the majority of the rest of the changes deal with balance updates and bugfixes like you'd usually expect from patch notes. Those changes can be seen below with the full list of Fallout 76 patch notes seen here.

Combat Rebalance

Player Weapons

Fire/Poison Weapons and Mods

"Fire and Poison damage will typically include a DoT effect, with Fire damage trending towards shorter durations and higher Damage Per Second (DPS), with Poison trending towards longer durations and higher overall damage."

The following weapons, armor, and mods have been updated to align with this Fire and Poison Dot adjustment. Paired with the creature adjustments further below, this generally represents an increase in damage dealt:"

Acidic Gulper Smacker

Alien Blaster Poison Mag

Alien Disintegrator Poison Receiver

Burning Auto Axe

Poisoned Auto Axe

Baseball Bat Heated Coil

Blue Ridge Branding Iron

Bow Flaming Arrows

Bow Poison Arrows

Bug Grenade

Burning Legendary Armor

Burning Love Bow

Burning Sheepsquatch Club

Burning Sheepsquatch Staff

Chainsaw Flamer

Civil Engineer Armor

Compound Bow Flaming Arrows

Compound Bow Poison Arrows

Crossbow Flaming Frame

Crossbow Poison Frame

Crusader Pistol Pyro Receiver

Electro Enforcer Poisoned

Enclave Plasma Gun Beta Wave Tuner / Gamma Wave Emitter

Flamer

Flamer Compression Nozzle

Flamer Napalm Tank

Flamer Vaporization Nozzle

Floater Flamer Grenade

Floater Gnasher Grenade

Gatling Laser Beta Wave Tuner / Gamma Wave Emitter

Gulper Smacker Acidic Gulper Hand

Hellstorm Missile Launcher Napalm Payload

Holy Fire

Laser Gun Beta Wave Tuner / Gamma Wave Emitter

Molotov Cocktail

Perfect Storm 10mm SMG

Pitchfork Flamer

Plasma Cutter Flaming Blade

Plasma Gun Laser Beta Wave Tuner / Gamma Wave Emitter

Poisoned Sheepsquatch Club

Poisoned Sheepsquatch Staff

Power Fist Heating Coil

Pumpkin Grenade

Sheepsquatch Shard

Shishkebab

Shishkebab Extra Flame Jets

Sledgehammer Heavy Searing Sharp Rocket

Strangler Heart Power Armor

Super Sledge Heating Coil

Syringer Radscorpion Venom Syringe Barrel

The Kabloom

Toothed Shepherd's Crook

Toxic Legendary Armor

Ultracite Gatling Laser Beta Wave Tuner / Gamma Wave Emitter

Ultracite Laser Gun Beta Wave Tuner / Gamma Wave Emitter

War Glaive Flaming Blade

Additional Weapon and Armor Adjustments

Adjusted the damage dealt by the Thorn armor

Increased the damage for the Gauss Shotgun

Increased the damage for Floater Freezer Grenades.

Reduced the Damage over Time for the Cremator's burn to account for it now scaling with weapon damage bonuses. (More info in the "Bug Fixes & Improvements" section below)

Reduced the self-damage dealt to the player when firing the Kabloom at close range.

Reduced the recoil and base AP cost for the Railway Rifle.

Reduced the fire rate and removed the AP cost reduction for the Railway Rifle Automatic Piston Receiver.

Headhunter Scythe's damage type has been changed to Bleed.

Adjusted the damage dealt by Electrified legendary armor.

Creature Balance

"Like the adjustments made in the Skyline Valley update, the following creatures have updated Health, Resistances, and Damage. Our goal is to smooth out their difficulty from low to high level play making them a reasonable threat for all players.

Be sure to try some of the updated Fire and Poison weapons against these creatures as there is now more contrast in their resistances to each damage type:"

Alien

Alien Invader

Attack Dog

Bee Swarm

Bloatfly

Deathclaw

Eyebot

Fog Crawler

Honeybeast

Mega Sloth

Radrat

Robobrain

Scorchbeast

Snallygaster

Stingwing

Tick

Vicious Dog

Wolf

Yao Guai

Creature Weapons

"Weapons used by the following creatures have also been updated. Like the updates to Fire and Poison damage on players' weapons, creature weapons with Fire damage will typically have a DoT which has higher DPS, and weapons with Poison damage will typically have a DoT which deals more overall damage per hit:"

Angler: Spit Attack

Assaultron: Shishkebab

Blood Eagle: Flamer

Competitor Blazer: Flamer

Cultist: Flamer

Fanatic Warden: Flamer

Fanatic: Shishkebab

Floater Flamer Fireball

Floater Flamer Flamethrower

Floater Gnasher Bite

Harvestron (Test Your Metal): Flamer

Juchi Batsuuri: Flamer

Mirelurk Hunter: Spit Attack

Mirelurk King Melee Attack

Municipal Auditor: Flamer

Scorched Exterminator: Plasma Launcher

Sentry Bot: Flamer

Showman: Flamer

Trog Superior: Acid Reflux

Wendigo Colossus/Earle: Poison Spit

Perk Changes

Vaccinated: Increases Disease Resistance from all sources, based on your END stat.

Thirst Quencher: Increases Action Points while not diseased, based on your END stat.

Iron Stomach: Increases Damage Reduction while not diseased, based on your END stat.

Natural Resistance: Increases your Energy, Fire, Cryo, and Poison Resistances while not diseased, based on your END stat.

Region Bosses

"The following creatures have had an adjustment to how incoming damage is reduced. This primarily affects cases where V.A.T.S. Critical Attacks and Damage over Time effects would bypass a portion of the intended damage reduction."

Scorchbeast Queen

Wendigo Colossus and Earle

Ultracite Titan

Bug Fixes & Improvements

C.A.M.P.

Mothman Windchime now correctly displays in Atomic Shop

Fixed and issue with Chattering Teeth Flair not appearing in the tinker's bench or placed on display

Fixed an issue with Plank Partitions and Junk Walls not appearing in Build Menu and being unable to be edited

Fuzzy Mothman Plushie no longer faces backwards when placed in display cases

Fixed an issue with the Pillar Display requiring wood to be built despite being made from stone

The fluorescent lamps in the "Iceglo Refrigerated Display Case" appear to shine when not powered

Fixed an issue where the 'Fort Fortress' Wall Walk Posts can be attached to the same attach point

Fixed an issue where two Fort Fortress Fences can be attached to the same attach point

Atomic shop purchases from the build menu will again correctly give the player a confirmation prompt before completing the purchase.

Combat

Made an adjustment to damage modifiers for creature weak points. This will result in additional damage dealt to creatures when weapons with lower damage per hit are used.

Damage Over Time effects now scale with bonuses to weapon damage.

Addressed a series of inconsistencies with how certain damage effects (primarily Damage Over Time) were dealing incorrect damage types or were un-typed damage without a corresponding resistance.

Addressed an issue where Damage Over Time effects dealt by players would not scale to match the creature's level.

Fixed an issue where certain effects such as Damage Over Time and the Vampire's legendary mod could stack when applied multiple times simultaneously on a single target. This commonly occurred with Shotguns, but could also occur when using the Two Shot legendary mod or the Multi-Shot Cremator mod in V.A.T.S.

Addressed an issue where DoT damage dealt by NPCs could be lower than intended

Fixed an issue that could prevent the Poison aura on the Strangler Heart Power Armor from affecting nearby enemies

Adjustments to how damage increases from Perks are applied – this will generally result in an increase in damage dealt to targets with higher resistances, especially for DoT effects

Melee weapon DoT damage now scales with strength

Fixed an issue with Grenadier perk that resulted in explosions scaling up to twice as large as intended

Fixed an issue that could cause some explosions to be scaled smaller or larger than intended

Effects which increase explosion damage (Demolition Expert, etc.) should now increase the damage dealt by DoT effects from explosions

Addressed an issue where the Danger Cloud mutation would deal more damage than intended

Addressed an issue where DoT damage could persist on a player when entering the DBNO (Down But Not Out) state, resulting in the player dying immediately instead of being able to be revived.

Addressed an issue where the bonus to DoT damage from Strength (for melee weapons) and Perks could be higher than intended

Addressed a display issue with the description text for the Strangler Heart Power Armor's set bonus

Gameplay

Changed how Explosive Bullets mod how it interacts with various weapons

Fixed an issue with the Light Em Up Plasma Gatling flickering on the front neon tubes while in first person

Fixed an issue with the Harpoon Gun's crosshair disappearing during the precise aiming in the first-person view

Fixed an issue where the Cultist Monarch Mask did not state its protection against damage and disease from airborne hazards in its description

Damage from Fire and Poison damage over time effects should now be properly reduced by Fire and Poison resistance

Improved Chainsaw durability

Perk effects will now persist when player exits world and returns

Fixed an issue where adding the Blue Ridge Guardsmen Paint removes legendary mod prefixes from the armor's name

Players will be asked if they want to change servers when logging into a nuked zone.

Fixed an issue where the Broken Prosnap Deluxe Camera item could no longer be looted from tourist corpses and toolboxes if the player had completed the Bucket List quest and deleted the camera.

Fixed an issue which could cause power armor to animate incorrectly while using the Brotherhood Salute emote.

Extended the no C.A.M.P. zone around Meat Week to prevent camps from impacting the event

Fixed an issue preventing duplicate plan drops from Holiday Gifts

Fixed an issue which prevented corpses from turning into goo piles after being hit by a plasma arrow critical shot

General

Fixed a crash when fast travelling while camera is half underwater

Fixed an issue with the "Gain XP" Challenge giving an incorrect amount of S.C.O.R.E.

A few Daily and Weekly Challenges will now be auto-tracked upon logging into a server

Quests

Seismic Activity: Fixed an issue which could cause a crash for certain consoles

Safe and Sound: Fixed an issue where enemies could get stuck during encounter waves

Oldest Trick in the Book: Player will no longer lose cultist outfit when engaging with combat outside of the quest area

The Powerhouse of the Cell: Fixed an issue which cause shadows to continue attacking players during the conversation with Hilda

The Powerhouse of the Cell: Fixed an issue that could cause a soft lock when injecting Serum into the Sedated Lost

The Powerhouse of the Cell: Fixed an issue causing required enemies not to spawn

I Am Become Death: Players who have previously completed the quest but not received the achievement can now receive the achievement by launching a nuke again

Blue Ridge Branding Iron: Fixed an issue that could cause the unique skin to be unobtainable if removed from the weapon

Ally: Thicker Than Water: Fixed an issue that prevented Frankie from killing The Claw

Fixed an issue with Audrey Stolz's end dialogue inconsistencies

Fixed an issue that could cause players to lose the Enclave questline after logging out

Fixed an issue with the quest marker for objective 'Enter Vault 63' placement

Eviction Notice: Thank you all for your feedback around the change made to Eviction Notice during the Public Test Server. We have decided to revert the change we made to the Legendary Creature spawn rate in the PTS while we spend more time investigating how we want to make sure all public events are rewarding.

UI

Fixed a display issue in the Pip-Boy effects tab

Fixed an issue where some icons were incorrect in the Pip-Boy effects tab

Items will indicate if they count as a costume when inspected

Weapons will indicate classification information when inspected

Vendors