Fallout 76 Is Now Free-to-Play for a Limited Time

There has never been a better time for publishers to make games free-to-play. People have been spending a lot more time with video games over the last few weeks thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, and it seems that just about everyone is looking for something new to play. Like so many other publishers, Bethesda seems more than happy to help, as the publisher will make Fallout 76 free-to-play for the next few days. For those that haven't given the game a chance yet, it just might be the perfect opportunity to give the game a try before committing to buy!

Like many other recent trials and demos, the Fallout 76 trial will allow players to transfer save data to the paid version of the game, should players decide to purchase the game after the trial ends. That particularly strategy is always welcome, because it prevents players from having to repeat the same actions over again, and it gives a nice incentive for them to pick-up the game. Not every publisher has embraced this model, but it's certainly something that gamers have embraced over the last few years!

While that would be a nice enough incentive for new players to give the game a try, Bethesda is sweetening the deal by putting the paid version of Fallout 76 on discount on Steam, PlayStation Store, and Xbox Store. Players can purchase the base game for $29.99, which is a 25% discount from its usual $39.99 price point. The discount is live now, and the game will remain discounted for a few days after the free week ends. Newcomers will have until May 21st to decide if they want to buy the game at that price, so those interested shouldn't wait too long!

Grab a friend and jump on in, from now until May 18th you can play #Fallout76 for free! As an added bonus, enjoy Double XP as well!https://t.co/oWIgKg6rjD pic.twitter.com/bBGY9Qalml — Fallout (@Fallout) May 14, 2020

Fallout 76 is free-to-play until May 18th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners must have PlayStation Plus or an Xbox Gold/Ultimate membership in order to qualify for the free trial.

Do you plan on trying out Fallout 76 this weekend? Are you excited for the game's trial? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.