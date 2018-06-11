‘Fallout 76’ Pip-Boy 2000 Mk VI Construction Kit Now Available to Pre-Order

Here’s your best look yet at the new / old Pip-Boy from Fallout 76! Interestingly enough, you’re looking at the official Fallout 76 Pip-Boy 2000 Mk VI Self-Assembly Construction Kit from The Wand Company / Bethesda which is available to pre-order at GameStop right now for $149.99. (It’s also available from GameStop’s ThinkGeek site). We highly suggest that you secure one right away, because these will probably sell quickly once word gets out. Plus, there’s no telling how many will be made available. Shipping is expected in November 2018.

This officially licensed Fallout 76 Pip-Boy 2000 Mk VI replica was designed using 3D geometry from Bethesda’s design studio, and it is suitable for both cosplay and display. It appears that no detail was spared. In fact, the “buttons press, knobs turn, the radio dial ‘tunes’ and the holotape player ejects a holotape just like it does in the game.” All-in-all, the replica kit contains over 100 parts, but The Wand Company insists that it is easy to assemble. The official description and list of features is available below along with a gallery of images.

The Wand Company’s Pip-Boy construction kit is a beautifully designed, highly detailed and fully accurate replica of the Fallout 76 Pip-Boy 2000 Mk VI. Presented in an authentically vintage display case, the kit has been designed to mimic the look and feel of the kits that Vault-Tec may have supplied to vault dwellers to help them understand the value and mechanical workings of the all-important Pip-Boy technology. Keep and display the kit in its presentation case, or assemble over 100 components to create this highly accurate collectible.

Authoritative: The only officially-licensed Pip-Boy 2000 replica.

Authentic: Vault-Tec through-and-through; nothing comes closer to the real thing.

Original tools: Vault-Tec has supplied everything you need to build this masterpiece: no paint or glue needed.

Working mechanisms: Spring-loaded buttons and a holotape ejection mechanism.

Over 100 parts: Huge level of intricate detail for an authentic look once assembled.

Easy to build: No specialist skills are necessary for this project. The easy-to-follow, step-by-step instructions take you through the rewarding process of creating this legendary piece of RobCo hardware in the comfort of your own home.

Remember: Hard work is happy work!

Attention to Detail: Laid out like an authentic vintage construction kit, this Pip-Boy takes replica ownership to a whole new level of immersion. Carefully designed to give the highest level of reward for effort spent, each part fits snugly where it should, resulting in a robust, well-made collectible that is suitable for cosplay or display.

Quality Materials: Use the drop-forged mild steel spanner for tightening real bolts; an aluminium extrusion secures the woven strap; a softly padded fabric cuff provides a comfortable fit; put them together with die-stamped components and high-quality injection mouldings to create a truly authentic look and feel.

The Ultimate Collectible: Whether you’re just a casual player or a core fan who’s buried deep in Vault-Tec lore, how can you continue with Fallout 76 without owning a replica of the ultimate piece of Fallout tech? Over 150 highly detailed parts make certain this ultimate collectible will take pride of place in any collection.

The Fantasy Made Real: You can’t get closer to the in-game Pip-Boy geometry than this. Designed using 3D geometry from Bethesda’s design studio, this kit captures each nuance of the in-game device. Buttons press, knobs turn, the radio dial ‘tunes’ and the holotape player ejects a holotape just like it does in the game.

It is Fun to Build the Future, and what better way to start than putting together your own Pip-Boy 2000 Mk VI!! Easy to follow, step by step, illustrated instructions will guide you through the building process. The parts have been designed to go together satisfyingly well, to create a pleasing result. If you’re an expert scratch builder, then there’ll be plenty to mod. If this is your first build, then you’ve started in the right place.

