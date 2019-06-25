Fallout 76 Update Adjusts Nuclear Winter Battle Royale Mode, Here’s What’s New

There’s a new Fallout 76 patch out now for all three of the game’s platforms, and with it comes a series of changes for the Nuclear Winter battle royale mode. The mode is still live after Bethesda decided to keep it up indefinitely instead of taking the beta down, and as such, it’s received more than a few adjustments since its release. Bethesda’s latest patch continues that trend by tweaking some of the items, a perk, and other aspects of the mode.

Everything that’s now changed in the battle royale mode can be found below courtesy of the official patch notes for the latest update. Like any other Fallout 76 update, there’s more to it than just the changes for Nuclear Winter. Fixes for both the Adventure and Survival modes were also implemented alongside the battle royale bug fixes, so if there’s a particular bug that’s been bothering you in any of the modes, you can check the notes to see if it’s been resolved.

ITEMS AND LOOT

Underarmor: Players can now favorite one Underarmor in the Atomic Shop for use in Nuclear Winter, in addition to one Headwear item and one Outfit.

Automatic Combat Rifles: Can now be found in Small Supply Crates rather than pre-existing containers in the world.

Submachine Guns: Can now be found in Medium Supply Crates rather than Small Supply Crates.

Supply Crates: Adjusted Supply Crate density in a few areas where more Crates were spawning than intended.

PERKS

Dead Man Sprinting: This Perk previously was not applying its effects correctly and has been redesigned. Dead Man Sprinting now causes Action Points to drain 25% slower while under 30% HP.

OVERSEER PROGRESSION

Terminals: New entries have been added to ZAX Terminals that can be unlocked by reaching Overseer Rank 100.

USER INTERFACE

Tutorials: A “More Info” button has been added to the Nuclear Winter Perk Card menu, which can be used to re-open the Perk Card tutorial.

Fallout 76’s latest patch is now live across all platforms.