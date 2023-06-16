Fallout 76's Next Update, New Cryptids Get a Release Date

Fallout 76's next update, Once in a Blue Moon, now has a release date with the next content drop scheduled to release on June 20th. Along with the general changes and improvements that'll be detailed in the patch notes, this Fallout 76 update will add two new cryptids to the game: the Ogua and the Blue Devil. We've seen those before in patch notes for an update added to the game's test servers, but in just a few days, every Fallout 76 player will be able to encounter both of the new cryptids as part of some upcoming Public Events.

Following the brief appearance Fallout 76 made at the Xbox Showcase recently, Bethesda returned this week with a set release date for the Once in a Blue Moon update. The trailer for the new content was shared, too, and can be seen below, though we don't yet have a set of patch notes to look over and likely won't until June 20th.

Both the Blue Devil and the Ogua are meant to be cryptids from Appalachian myths with the former being a towering werewolf-like creature while the Ogua is like a giant, dinosaur-ified snapping turtle. The Public Event associated with the Blue Devil is "Safe and Sound" while the one for the Ogua is "Beasts of Burden." Once the Fallout 76 update drops, all you need to do to find these new cryptids is seek out these respective Public Events to get a shot at killing the legendary creatures and earning loot that fits the task. Bethesda said these Public Events will "appear on the map in regular intervals."

While the cryptids were the focus of the latest Inside the Vault post, a previous one shared when the Fallout 76 update went to the test servers mentioned Daily Op missions, new Public Events, and more.

"The Blue Ridge Caravan is back and needs your help with their expanding business!" a previous post about the Fallout 76 update said. "This summer our Once in a Blue Moon update will bring you two new cryptids, Public Events, Side Quests, Rewards, a Daily Ops Mutation and more!"

This same update will officially kick off Season 13: Shoot for the Stars, a Hollywood-themed season with rewards tied to these cryptids, too. Once the new season starts on June 20th, it'll be live until August when Patch 46 drops and introduces Season 14: United We Stand. That's still some time away with more events and updates expected between now and then, so throughout the next season, you can look forward to earning some of the rewards separate from those gotten from Public Events and Daily Op missions.

A quick look through the rewards shows some Power Armor rewards, too like the Golden T-45 Power Armor Paint as well as less lustrous options like the Stuntman Power Armor Paint. It looks like 55 of those rewards will be exclusive to Fallout 1st subscribers, though the rest can be earned just by playing through the season. If you're more inclined to just buy things you want, you'll of course see all sorts of items rotate in and out of the Atomic Shop, too.

Fallout 76's Once in a Blue Moon update arrives on June 20th, so look for a full set of patch notes to be released between now and then to detail the new Daily Op missions, a Public Event for each cryptid, and any balance changes or bug fixes included in the Fallout 76 update.